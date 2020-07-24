You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: Illinois State University faculty sound off on fall plans to return to campus
NORMAL — Faculty members expressed both frustration with and support for the Illinois State University administration and how it is handling planning for fall semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their views were expressed during the public comment session of Friday’s quarterly meeting of the ISU board of trustees. The session lasted more than 30 minutes.

While mathematics professor Fusan Akman said the university is opening itself to “massive liability, tarnished reputation, and low morale,” associate professor of infectious disease ecology Benjamin Sadd said he is “confident in the leadership of President Dietz and trust he will modify any plan as needed.”

They were among 10 speakers making comments.

Earlier this month, ISU announced plans to open fall semester with a mixture of in-person, online and hybrid classes. Dietz said faculty would be able to “choose an online, hybrid or face-to-face modality as long as the course allows for that level of flexibility.” But some faculty members have questioned whether faculty members are being treated the same in all departments in choosing how to conduct their classes.

This story will be updated.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

