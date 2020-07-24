Watch now: Illinois State University faculty sound off on fall plans to return to campus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Faculty members expressed both frustration with and support for the Illinois State University administration and how it is handling planning for fall semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their views were expressed during the public comment session of Friday’s quarterly meeting of the ISU board of trustees. The session lasted more than 30 minutes.

While mathematics professor Fusan Akman said the university is opening itself to “massive liability, tarnished reputation, and low morale,” associate professor of infectious disease ecology Benjamin Sadd said he is “confident in the leadership of President Dietz and trust he will modify any plan as needed.”

They were among 10 speakers making comments.