Watch now: Illinois State University graduate student workers seek mediation in contract talks

The graduate students are seeking higher pay for their teaching, a reduction or waiver of mandatory fees, and expanded health insurance, including vision and dental coverage. ISU has about 430 graduate teaching assistants. They also are negotiating about non-economic issues, such as protection from discrimination against graduate teaching assistants based on immigration status.

Jome declined to respond to the specifics of the union’s positions, saying, “Negotiations are an internal matter, the details of which are better addressed at the bargaining table rather than through a public forum.”

He added, “We remain optimistic that the parties will be able to reach an agreement that balances the interests of the graduate teaching assistants and the university.”

Noting how far apart the two sides are on economic issues, Lazaroff said the union is seeking a minimum stipend of $20,000 for graduate teaching students with a nine-month contract, while the university offered a minimum of $9,000.

The amount of money paid to graduate teaching assistants varies from department to department. They receive a tuition waiver but have to pay mandatory fees.