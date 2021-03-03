Watch now: Illinois State University Graduate Workers Union moves into 'strike readiness' mode

NORMAL – The Graduate Workers Union at Illinois State University announced Wednesday that is is moving into a “strike readiness” phase in its negotiations with the administration after talks earlier in the day failed to generate sufficient movement.
“Strike readiness is not about the certainty of a strike it’s about signaling to our members and broader coalition that we need to enter a phase a phase of escalation where we prepare for a possibility of a strike,” graduate student and union member Alex Murarus told the Academic Senate at its meeting Wednesday night.
ISU spokesman Eric Jome said in an email Wednesday night, “A meeting with the federal mediator was held this afternoon and another meeting is tentatively scheduled for March 18. ISU has and will continue to work diligently to reach a fair and fiscally responsible contract agreement that addresses the concerns raised by the SEIU without disruption to the teaching and learning environment.”
The union, Local 73 of Service Employees Union International, represents more than 400 teaching assistants or TAs.
Steven Lazaroff, another graduate student and union member, said at the Academic Senate meeting, “The truth is that we are far away from ISU on an economic package that will confront the poverty and debt that TAs live in as a result of working and studying at ISU … Today in mediation we made a major move showing our willingness to bargain but ISU again refused to make us an offer with raises for all TAs.”
In a news release, the union said it presented what it called “a bold package” to settle the dispute about TAs compensation with “the same salaries as the nearest unionized graduate workers at a comparable institution, SIU-Carbondale.” However, the union said ISU “responded with more poverty proposals” that would not provide raises to all TAs and would not give a break on mandatory fees.
In addition to increased pay, the union is seeking elimination or reduction of mandatory fees; an expanded, less expensive health care plan; and greater protection for international students.
The average stipend for a graduate teaching assistant is about $9,441 for a nine-month academic year. It varies depending on a student’s level of study and the department they are in. They also receive tuition waivers, which are $7,265 for in-state and $15,089 for out-of-state students.
There are still several steps before a strike could take place.
“A strike authorization vote and, if needed, a strike could create the political leverage needed to prevail against the challenges and dangers TAs face by coming to work and study at ISU,” Trevor Rickerd, a graduate student and union member, said at the Academic Senate meeting.
The Graduate Workers Union was formed in October 2018 and negotiations began a year later. Tentative agreement has been reached on 17 non-economic proposals, according to the university.
On its web page providing updates on the negotiations, ISU said, “Under normal circumstances, it is not uncommon for negotiations over a new contract to take more than one year to finalize; however, progress was also impacted by the need to transition the University's academic and administrative operations to an online and/or hybrid format to protect the health and safety of the ISU campus community during the global COVID-19 pandemic.”
