Watch now: Illinois State University Graduate Workers Union moves into 'strike readiness' mode

Steven Lazaroff, another graduate student and union member, said at the Academic Senate meeting, “The truth is that we are far away from ISU on an economic package that will confront the poverty and debt that TAs live in as a result of working and studying at ISU … Today in mediation we made a major move showing our willingness to bargain but ISU again refused to make us an offer with raises for all TAs.”

In a news release, the union said it presented what it called “a bold package” to settle the dispute about TAs compensation with “the same salaries as the nearest unionized graduate workers at a comparable institution, SIU-Carbondale.” However, the union said ISU “responded with more poverty proposals” that would not provide raises to all TAs and would not give a break on mandatory fees.

In addition to increased pay, the union is seeking elimination or reduction of mandatory fees; an expanded, less expensive health care plan; and greater protection for international students.