Watch now: Illinois State University Graduate Workers Union says 'yes' in strike authorization vote

NORMAL — Members of the Graduate Workers Union at Illinois State University taking part in a strike authorization vote overwhelmingly said “yes,” but that doesn’t mean a strike is imminent.

However, it does authorize the union’s bargaining team to call for a strike vote. A separate strike vote would be needed for a strike to occur.

ISU spokesman Eric Jome said in an emailed statement, “Illinois State University is aware that the union has stated their strike authorization vote has concluded. It is important to emphasize that while this means the graduate teaching assistants may opt to go on strike, it does not mean that they will strike.”

He said, “Under Illinois law, the union must provide the university with a 10-day Notice of Intent to Strike prior to striking, and as of April 21, ISU has not received such notice. In addition, Illinois law also requires that mediation must fail before a strike can commence.”