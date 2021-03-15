Watch now: Illinois State University Graduate Workers Union sets strike authorization vote

NORMAL — The Graduate Workers Union at Illinois State University is planning a strike authorization vote on April 2.

Details of how the vote will be conducted are still being worked out and a positive vote would not mean an immediate strike. There would still be an actual strike vote later if the bargaining team decides a strike is warranted, said Steven Lazaroff, a doctoral student in English and member of the union bargaining team.

The strike authorization vote will be preceded on March 26 by a full bargaining unit meeting of all teaching assistants at ISU.

Lazaroff said the pandemic has caused members to be disconnected and this meeting is intended as “a unifying meeting” to bring everyone up to date, answer questions and make a case for the strike authorization.

The union, Service Employees International Union Local 73, announced March 3 that it was entering the “strike readiness” phase of negotiations.