Watch now: Illinois State University Graduate Workers Union sets strike authorization vote

NORMAL — The Graduate Workers Union at Illinois State University is planning a strike authorization vote on April 2.
Details of how the vote will be conducted are still being worked out and a positive vote would not mean an immediate strike. There would still be an actual strike vote later if the bargaining team decides a strike is warranted, said Steven Lazaroff, a doctoral student in English and member of the union bargaining team.
The strike authorization vote will be preceded on March 26 by a full bargaining unit meeting of all teaching assistants at ISU.
Lazaroff said the pandemic has caused members to be disconnected and this meeting is intended as “a unifying meeting” to bring everyone up to date, answer questions and make a case for the strike authorization.
The union, Service Employees International Union Local 73, announced March 3 that it was entering the “strike readiness” phase of negotiations.
The next bargaining session with the university administration is scheduled for Thursday. It will be the fourth session with a federal mediator and the 25th since negotiations started about 18 months ago.
Another bargaining team member, Trevor Rhykerd, a doctoral student in biology, said “We would like to see ISU make significant moves toward our direction. … So far, they’ve been quite stubborn.”
Lazaroff said, “It’s frustrating going to these things to try to dance with somebody who doesn’t want to dance.
But in an update posted on its website after the March 3 negotiation session, ISU said it “again made significant movement on key economic areas for the union to consider.”
ISU President Larry Dietz has said at a March 3 Academic Senate meeting that the university is “committed to moving the process forward in a timely manner” and expressed shock that the union was moving toward strike readiness.
The union is seeking increased pay for teaching assistants; elimination or reduction of mandatory fees’ an expanded, less expensive health care plan; and greater protection for international student workers.
