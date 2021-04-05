Watch now: Illinois State University Graduate Workers Union strike authorization vote starts

One sticking point is a proposed clause from the administration related to supporting strikes.

+2 Watch now: Illinois State University considering 'very modest' cost increase for students Illinois State University is looking at the possibility of a slight increase in the cost of attending school but has not developed a specific proposal on which the board of trustees will act at its May 7 meeting.

Graduate workers have interpreted to mean individuals could be disciplined, including being fired, if they express support for a legal strike by another union. The union staged a silent protest on the steps of the Hovey Hall administration building on March 25, holding signs saying the university was trying to silence them and take away their constitutional rights.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a post on its negotiations update page, seiunegotiations.ilstu.edu, the administration said the strike language is consistent with what is in other campus bargaining agreements at ISU and at other public educational institutions and does not violate the First Amendment.

The administration said on the website that total compensation, including stipends, tuition waivers and health insurance fee reimbursement amounts to at least $18,302 for in-state and $27,215 for out-of-state master’s level teaching assistants with a half-time appointment and at least $19,310 for in-state and $28,223 for out-of-state doctoral level teaching assistants with a half-time appointment.