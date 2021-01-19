Watch now: Illinois State University hands out Constitution copies on eve on inauguration

NORMAL — Illinois State University students will not be gathering for a “watch party” on campus for this year’s inauguration as they have in the past, but there will be “virtual” options for taking part in the once-every-four-years event.
“Historically, ISU has hosted an inauguration viewing event in the Bone Student Center. That is not possible this year with COVID-19 so we are participating in the virtual viewing through the national American Democracy Project.,” said Harriett Steinbach, assistant director of ISU’s Center for Civic Engagement.
The center also wanted students to have something tangible.
“We decided to pass out the pocket Constitutions as a way to add a little fun and engagement into Inauguration Day,” said Steinbach.
The center already had a few pocket-size copies of the Constitution leftover from Constitution Day and decided in December to order more to hand out in January.
Lillian Ridinger of Normal, a social studies education major, was among those who received a Constitution. She hopes to watch Joe Biden’s speech when he is sworn in as president Wednesday but is “a little worried” there could be violence after the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Collin Black, a freshman in conservation biology from Manhattan, also wants to watch the inauguration but said, with the security in place, “I don’t think anything too crazy is going to happen.”
In addition to the copies of the Constitution, Steinbach and graduate assistant Katelyn Hill of Glen Ellyn, a graduate student in social work, gave students a matching game quiz with historical facts about the inauguration. The quiz is also on the center’s website, along with links to further information on Library of Congress sites.
Faculty, staff and students will be able to join others from across the country for a live virtual viewing of the inauguration starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday. There will be campus channels and national chat channels. The event is being organized the American Democracy Project, using the same platform it devised for debate watches, Steinbach said.
