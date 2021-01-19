Watch now: Illinois State University hands out Constitution copies on eve on inauguration

NORMAL — Illinois State University students will not be gathering for a “watch party” on campus for this year’s inauguration as they have in the past, but there will be “virtual” options for taking part in the once-every-four-years event.

The center also wanted students to have something tangible.

“We decided to pass out the pocket Constitutions as a way to add a little fun and engagement into Inauguration Day,” said Steinbach.

The center already had a few pocket-size copies of the Constitution leftover from Constitution Day and decided in December to order more to hand out in January.