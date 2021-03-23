Watch now: Illinois State University homecoming will take flight without football

NORMAL — The football season may be over at Illinois State University but the homecoming celebration will go on April 5-11.

“Homecoming has always been about celebration and sharing memories,” said Stephanie Duquenne, director of alumni engagement. “We know the game was canceled, but we can still hold true to the spirit of homecoming. This is a chance for us to rally behind the university that has given so much to our lives and our communities.”

When football moved from fall to spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ISU decided to move homecoming, too. But football coach Brock Spack announced Sunday that ISU was canceling the rest of its spring football games. The decision was made after a number of injuries raised concerns about the health and safety of players and the need for them to be ready for the fall season.