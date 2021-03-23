Watch now: Illinois State University homecoming will take flight without football

NORMAL — The football season may be over at Illinois State University but the homecoming celebration will go on April 5-11.
“Homecoming has always been about celebration and sharing memories,” said Stephanie Duquenne, director of alumni engagement. “We know the game was canceled, but we can still hold true to the spirit of homecoming. This is a chance for us to rally behind the university that has given so much to our lives and our communities.”
When football moved from fall to spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ISU decided to move homecoming, too. But football coach Brock Spack announced Sunday that ISU was canceling the rest of its spring football games. The decision was made after a number of injuries raised concerns about the health and safety of players and the need for them to be ready for the fall season.
As things stood, tailgating around Hancock Stadium was prohibited even if there had been a game. Instead, fans were encouraged to have small, socially distant tailgate celebrations in their driveways.
Trying to figure out how to decorate your space for virtual #RedbirdHomecoming? ISU vendors and local retailers have you covered! 🏴🚩🏳️https://t.co/jmUXjYHM1k— Illinois State University Homecoming (@ISU_Homecoming) March 23, 2021
But the virtual and socially distanced activities planned around homecoming aren’t dependent on football. A list of activities and how to enjoy them can be found at homecoming.ilstu.edu. The theme is “Redbirds in Flight.”
There will be a virtual pep rally via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. April 8 featuring not only Coach Spack but also softball coach Melinda Fischer and baseball coach Steve Holm as well as new athletics director Kyle Brennan. In true pep rally tradition, the Big Red marching Machine will also make an appearance.
“it will be a great time to get some Redbirds together to look at the future,” said Duquenne.
ISU received 50 entries for the virtual parade that will be streamed as a video on ISU’s Facebook page on April 10.
“We’re so excited with 50 campus units and community participants. It definitely gives us something to work with,” said Duquenne. “Our goal was to continue that long-standing parade tradition.”
There’s still time to sign up for another tradition, the annual town-gown 5K run, although the t-shirt deadline has passed. Duquenne said 250 people had already signed up.
There also will be a “Redbirds Care” blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9. Pre-registration is required. Those who donate will receive a “Homecoming spirit bag.”
