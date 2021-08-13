Watch now: Illinois State University hosts Georgian professors, shares journalism practices

NORMAL — Twelve media educators traveled more than 6,000 miles to spend a week at Illinois State University, hoping to bring modern practices of journalism home to their students.

Georgia, the former Soviet republic, located on the eastern edge of the Black Sea and just northeast of Turkey at the intersection of Europe and Asia, has partnered with the U.S. Department of State for nearly a decade working to strengthen their journalists and now their journalism educators.

“The situation is that they lack resources,” said Sophie Bzishvili, senior grants manager at the U.S. Embassy in Georgia. “They especially lack in-depth knowledge in emerging multimedia platforms. So the whole lack of capabilities and skills coupled with the scarce resources impedes the utilization and creation of modern standard curriculum and quality journalism education.”

The Media Education Program, which is administered by the public affairs section of Georgia’s U.S. Embassy in Tsbilisi and funded by the state department, worked with World Chicago to bring professors from public and private Georgian universities to the States.

They spent one week in Chicago visiting universities, media outlets and exploring the city, before venturing to Normal, where they spent long hours in the classroom hearing from ISU’s professors in the School of Communication.

Bzishvili said since Georgia began developing the discipline after the fall of the Soviet Union, the field of journalism “tends to be politically polarized and it provides the public with less objective information, no neutral news and little analysis. That’s the problem.”

Leli Bibilashvili, head of journalism and mass communication at the University of Georgia, said learning from American educators will provide nationwide benefits as they develop their curricula and help their students “get competitive not only on the national level but to become competitive on the international level.”

Topics like data journalism and modern research methods are “somehow still novelty” in Georgia, she noted.

“When we talk about the competence or failures or successes of the practitioner journalists, it should begin from university and from the teaching process, from the education,” she said.

Bzishvili said this visit, which also has an exchange component with American educators spending time at Georgian universities, “demonstrates the important role that quality journalism education plays in establishing and maintaining a viable press corps and also accountable democracy.”

Steve Hunt, director of ISU’s School of Communication, said this program was mutually beneficial, because “Internationalizing what we do is one of our top priorities, so it’s a really good experience for our faculty to see what happens elsewhere in the world in addition to the fact that they’re able to share their knowledge and expertise in journalism education, research methods and all the other topics.”

Nate Carpenter, director of ISU’s Social Media Analytics Command Center, introduced the Georgian delegation to tech tools within Google and Facebook, which was especially valuable considering Georgia’s “mass adoption” of Facebook.

“It’s almost like the entire internet for them really kind of comes to them filtered through Facebook, which that’s almost a frightening proposition, right?” Carpenter said.

According to World Bank’s data bank, Georgia has a population of about 3.7 million people and Carpenter said there are about 3.4 million Facebook accounts.

“That means they’re in a space that is just full of potential misinformation,” he said. “In many ways the U.S. and Georgia are going through some very similar issues related to very strategic disinformation campaigns with the intention of undermining democracy.”

Irine Kurtanidze, an adjunct professor at Caucasus University, said she found the social media analytics especially valuable as she works in political communication, noting, “Some of it we know but most of it we were not familiar with.”

Carpenter showed them ways to find ad tracking information for advertisements connected to political leaders and social issues.

“I always tell (my students), ‘I think they target this audience and they target this audience,’ but I never had the data to back up my argument,” Kurtanidze said, speaking of ads from local politicians. “Now I can tell them, this is exactly what they are doing because I have the data.”

Kurtanidze said she looks forward to future cooperation with the educators at ISU and hopes to keep in contact with them.

“It’s not the end; we’re going to continue.”

