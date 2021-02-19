Watch now: Illinois State University looks to engineering program to boost enrollment

“There is a compelling case for engineering at ISU,” President Larry Dietz told the board. He said it will give ISU access to new students and address the “huge demand” on the part of both employers and prospective students.
“Illinois universities are not meeting that demand,” said Dietz.
ISU is also looking at other areas for potential enrollment growth in existing programs, especially nursing and the STEM fields, such as science and technology, said Aondover Tarhule, vice president of academic affairs and provost.
Tarhule said each year ISU rejects about 1,250 qualified candidates who apply for the nursing program, mainly because of a lack of capacity in its simulation lab.
By doubling the size of the existing simulation lab, ISU could add 276 nursing students in four years, he said.
Growth in biological sciences and chemistry enrollment also are limited by lab space, Tarhule said. By expanding their lab space, ISU could add 350 students in four years, he said.
Tarhule acknowledged that people have asked whether ISU can afford to make such additions, but he responded, “I think the proper question to ask is can we afford not to do it?”
ISU has been working on the feasibility of adding an engineering program since 2016 and received a report from its consultants, CannonDesign, last month.
The plan still needs an endorsement from the ISU board before the proposal is sent to the Illinois Board of Higher Education for approval.
Friday’s presentation focused on what the program would look like. Financial aspects will be addressed in greater detail at a later meeting.
The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting isn’t until May, but it might have a special meeting in April to hear more about the engineering proposal.
Dietz said he anticipates the College of Engineering will receive support not only from tuition revenue but also state funding and private donations.
Rivian Automotive, Archer-Daniels-Midland, Caterpillar and the Farnsworth Group are among companies the university has contacted about the engineering program.
“Right now it’s just getting their ideas and their guidance,” Dietz said after the meeting.
“As this program and the college develops, we would certainly hope that they would commit to providing internships for our students and perhaps providing some scholarships and entertain other opportunities to support this program,” he said.
Dietz also addressed the more immediate matter of what fall semester might look like during the age of COVID-19.
“None of us has a crystal clear picture,” he told the board, but with increased vaccinations and testing and decreasing positivity rates, he expects a return to more in-person classes and activities as one would have seen before the pandemic.
Dietz is hopeful that mitigation measures, such as 6-foot social distancing, will be eased because of the progress being made, but said ISU will be guided by safety and directives from the governor and public health officials.
Meanwhile, the search continues for the successor to Dietz, who announced plans to retire at the end of June.
In a report from the Campus Communication Committee, Elizabeth Chupp, a representative of the Administrative Professional Council, said there is disappointment about the lack of open forums at the finalist level, saying the closed nature of the search is unprecedented in recent history at ISU.
Board Chair Julie Jones said after the meeting that, while the board is aware of that concern, “we feel that the benefits of having a confidential search outweigh … some of the setbacks. … That’s why we made sure we have an incredibly large search committee.”
In other business, the board approved the Teach Chicago Initiative, a partnership with the Chicago Public Schools and City Colleges of Chicago; refinanced $8.6 million of existing debt, which is expected to save about $1 million in interest cost; and approved a new master’s degree in nutrition.
