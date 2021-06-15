Watch now: Illinois State University, NBA star Collins among three to get high honor

NORMAL — Three people, including two Illinois State University alumni, will be recognized Saturday for their professional achievement and public service as recipients of the Order of Lincoln.

The awards are the state’s highest honor and will be presented to Doug Collins, Robert Fraley and Donald McHenry at the Lincoln Academy 56th Annual Convocation.

The convocation was originally scheduled in April 2020 but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will take place at ISU’s Bone Student Center.

The Order of Lincoln honors people with ties to Illinois for outstanding contributions in science, education, religion, social services, medicine, government, business, labor, the arts, agriculture and athletics.

Collins, a star basketball player at ISU from 1970 to 1973, was a four-time NBA all-star and represented the United States at the 1972 Summer Olympics. He is originally from Benton. The basketball court at ISU’s Redbird Arena is named in his honor.

He coached the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers and is a member of the NBA Hall of Fame and National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. He also has been a basketball broadcast analyst for several networks.

Fraley, a World Food Prize Laureate, is former executive vice president and chief technology officer at Monsanto. He is a voice for innovation in agriculture and is recognized for his leadership in agricultural biotechnology for developing the first genetically modified crops to combat damaging pests and weeds.

He was raised on a farm near Hoopeston and earned a Ph.D, in microbiology and biochemistry from the University of Illinois He has authored more than 100 agriculture-related publications and patent applications.

McHenry graduated from Illinois State University and served as ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations from 1979 to 1981. He also was a member of President Jimmy Carter’s Cabinet.

He grew up in East St. Louis and taught at Southern Illinois, Howard, American and Georgetown universities and was a distinguished professor in the practice of diplomacy at the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown from 1981 to 2014.

