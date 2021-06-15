 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Watch now: Illinois State University, NBA star Collins among three to get high honor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Considered the state’s highest honor, the Order of Lincoln recognizes outstanding professional achievement and public service.

NORMAL — Three people, including two Illinois State University alumni, will be recognized Saturday for their professional achievement and public service as recipients of the Order of Lincoln.

The awards are the state’s highest honor and will be presented to Doug Collins, Robert Fraley and Donald McHenry at the Lincoln Academy 56th Annual Convocation.

061621-blm-loc-1lincolnacademy

Former Illinois State basketball player Doug Collins was recognized at halftime on Jan. 21, 2017 at Redbird Arena following his induction into the NCAA Hall of Fame. On Saturday he will be among three recipients of the Order of Lincoln to be presented at the Lincoln Academy convocation at ISU's Bone Student Center.

The convocation was originally scheduled in April 2020 but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will take place at ISU’s Bone Student Center.

The Order of Lincoln honors people with ties to Illinois for outstanding contributions in science, education, religion, social services, medicine, government, business, labor, the arts, agriculture and athletics.

Doug Collins

Doug Collins

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Collins, a star basketball player at ISU from 1970 to 1973, was a four-time NBA all-star and represented the United States at the 1972 Summer Olympics. He is originally from Benton. The basketball court at ISU’s Redbird Arena is named in his honor.

People are also reading…

He coached the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers and is a member of the NBA Hall of Fame and National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. He also has been a basketball broadcast analyst for several networks.

Robert Fraley

Robert Fraley

Fraley, a World Food Prize Laureate, is former executive vice president and chief technology officer at Monsanto. He is a voice for innovation in agriculture and is recognized for his leadership in agricultural biotechnology for developing the first genetically modified crops to combat damaging pests and weeds.

He was raised on a farm near Hoopeston and earned a Ph.D, in microbiology and biochemistry from the University of Illinois He has authored more than 100 agriculture-related publications and patent applications.

Donald McHenry

Donald McHenry

McHenry graduated from Illinois State University and served as ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations from 1979 to 1981. He also was a member of President Jimmy Carter’s Cabinet.

He grew up in East St. Louis and taught at Southern Illinois, Howard, American and Georgetown universities and was a distinguished professor in the practice of diplomacy at the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown from 1981 to 2014.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Feds inspected Illinois chemical plant weeks before blast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News