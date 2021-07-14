Watch now: Illinois State University offering more housing options for LGBTQ community, allies

“The Rainbow Floor is blazing the trail for identity-based communities; I want students to see that it is possible,” Morgan Shurtz, president of the student organization ISU Pride.
The Rainbow Floor, located on floor 3 of Watterson D House, is a “living-learning community” designed for students interested in living on a floor supportive of the LGBTQ community, including those who identify as members or allies of the community, according to the ISU website.
Shurtz found support from various departments and faculty advisers before submitting plans through University Housing during the spring semester.
The addition of this floor is sponsored by Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies Program; the Multicultural Center; and the School of Communication, and will be under the mentorship of faculty advisers Byron Craig, Cassie Herbert and S. Gavin Weiser.
Herbert, a philosophy professor, said the addition of a Rainbow Floor at ISU is “forging new ground,” as it will provide “a sense of belonging and support, a space to validate reservations, and a space where everyone counts.”
The housing placement will connect students with resources on campus and in the Bloomington-Normal community, including ISU Pride and the Multicultural Center. Social support and professional development opportunities will also be available from members of the ISU and Bloomington-Normal community through events exclusive to residents of the Rainbow Floor.
Students eligible for room selection can select the Rainbow Floor during their priority housing selection this month.
People attending the second annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade through Miller Park on Saturday pose for a photo. The parade offered free crafting stations and featured around 20 vehicles decorated in Pride flags, streamers and posters.
Amelia McClure, 12, and Anna Wenger, 12, both of Bloomington, pose Saturday for a photo before the LGBTQ+ Pride Parade through Miller Park. The two said Pride Month is a way for them to celebrate their identities.
In recognition of the struggles and the successes, as well as the people behind both, The Pantagraph interviewed seven members of the Bloomington-Normal LGBTQ community who play a role in the ongoing push for codified freedoms.
A partnership between the Prairie Pride Coalition and Unitarian Universalist Church of Bloomington-Normal, the new center offers free binders, gaffs and shapers for people living in McLean, Livingston and DeWitt counties.