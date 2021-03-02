 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois State University plans a new kind of homecoming amid COVID. Here's what's planned.
Watch now: Illinois State University plans a new kind of homecoming amid COVID. Here's what's planned.

NORMAL — There will be a parade and tailgating for homecoming next month at Illinois State University — they just won’t be taking place on the streets of Normal or around Redbird Stadium.

A lot will be different with this homecoming, starting with the fact that it is taking place in spring.

When football was moved to spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university decided to move homecoming, too, and “keep the homecoming celebration traditionally with football,” explained Stephanie Duquenne, director of alumni engagement.

Organizers are incorporating as many homecoming traditions as possible, with modifications for the pandemic. Homecoming week will be April 5 to 11 and events are scheduled each day. The theme is “Redbirds in Flight” and you can expect ISU mascot Reggie Redibird to “fly” in to many events, virtually speaking.

“Since we can’t have traditional tailgating in our tent zone, we came up with the concept of driveway tailgating,” said Duquenne.

People are encouraged to decorate their doors, windows or garage and celebrate with a small, socially distanced group of family and/or friends.

030321-blm-loc-2homecoming

Stephanie Duquenne, director of alumni engagement at Illinois State University, holds a "flat Reggie" as she shares the contents of a homecoming box on Tuesday. 

The first 150 alumni who sign up can get a “Homecoming swag pack” with goodies such as can koozies, stickers, a bottle opener, poms, the words to the ISU fight song and a Flat Reggie. “He can be a guest at your driveway tailgate,” said Duquene.

If you want the swag pack, you’d better hurry. By Tuesday morning, 130 had already been claimed.

Time is also running out if you want to be part of the virtual homecoming parade. You must submit a horizontal photo or 10-second video showcasing Redbird spirit by Friday. The photos and videos will be compiled into a parade video to premiere on Facebook on game day, April 10.

The Big Red Marching Machine and Gamma Phi Circus will be part of the parade.

Information on homecoming events, including how to register, can be found at homecoming.ilstu.edu.

Tickets will not be available to purchase for the game against North Dakota. Watch GoRedbirds.com for updates on ticket availability. The game will be shown on the Marquee Sports Network.

Kris Harding, executive director of alumni engagement, said, “President (Larry) Dietz charged us when this all started: How do we provide the excellent services we always do?”

Homecoming traditions will still take place, even though most will be virtual.

“The marketing team has done an incredible job of making it happen,” said Harding.

She said the virtual nature of some events has increased participation from alumni who couldn’t travel to homecoming.

For example, the historic tour of the quad usually attracts about 20 participants but this year’s virtual tour already has 60 people signed up.

Duquenne called that “one of the rainbows in the pandemic.”

She said, “Our community partners have pivoted with us to support our weird, new ideas.”

The Town-and-Gown 5K will take place virtually and already has 240 runners signed up.

A video taken from the point of view or Reggie running the usual route has been recorded. “You can watch it on your phone while running on a treadmill,” said Duquenne.

Window painting will go on as usual, there will be lights in uptown and campus offices will be decorated.

The pep rally will be virtual but expanded to include more coaches, along with new athletic director Kyle Brennan.

Some of the homecoming ng memorabilia, such as the can koozies, will have last fall’s date. They were ordered in February before you-know-what hit.

“They’re still collector’s items,” said Harding.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

