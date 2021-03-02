Watch now: Illinois State University plans a new kind of homecoming amid COVID. Here's what's planned.

“Since we can’t have traditional tailgating in our tent zone, we came up with the concept of driveway tailgating,” said Duquenne.

People are encouraged to decorate their doors, windows or garage and celebrate with a small, socially distanced group of family and/or friends.

The first 150 alumni who sign up can get a “Homecoming swag pack” with goodies such as can koozies, stickers, a bottle opener, poms, the words to the ISU fight song and a Flat Reggie. “He can be a guest at your driveway tailgate,” said Duquene.

If you want the swag pack, you’d better hurry. By Tuesday morning, 130 had already been claimed.

Time is also running out if you want to be part of the virtual homecoming parade. You must submit a horizontal photo or 10-second video showcasing Redbird spirit by Friday. The photos and videos will be compiled into a parade video to premiere on Facebook on game day, April 10.

The Big Red Marching Machine and Gamma Phi Circus will be part of the parade.

Information on homecoming events, including how to register, can be found at homecoming.ilstu.edu.