Watch now: Illinois State University prepares for 10% to 20% cuts; Brady says six-month budgets possible

State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, the House minority spokesman on appropriations for higher education, said "The revenue projections we continue to look at and analyze are the numbers he (Dietz) referenced," meaning 10 percent to 20 percent cuts.

Pinning down revenue projections is difficult during the COVID pandemic, Brady said. He said state universities may receive six-month budgets to help them start the fiscal year with a second six-month appropriation on Jan. 1.

"I hope we (legislators) are back in Springfield as soon as possible" to gather more information on revenue projections to help universities to plan, Brady said.

Dietz wrote in his email, "In creating budget scenarios, all sources of funds and all expenditure types will be on the table for consideration. I am asking that vice presidents and cabinet-level fiscal authorities prepare summaries of these scenarios for discussion by June 1."

ISU's budget for the fiscal year that ends June 30 is $479.2 million, including $69.8 million from the state.