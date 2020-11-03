Dietz said, “This core value relies on faculty, staff, and students acknowledging each other’s right to express differing opinions; and, when disagreeing, remaining mindful of our responsibility of respect.”
Criminal activity also will result in immediate action,” said Dietz.
Dietz’s message acknowledged changes since the 2016 presidential election.
“Four years ago, our nation was in the depths of a divisive political climate and a frightful battle for social justice,” said Dietz. “Four years later those same burdens plague us, but this year they are exacerbated by the stress of a worldwide health pandemic and a grim realization that it could be days or even weeks before the results of this year’s elections are finalized.”
He added, “Four years ago, I asked you to treat each other with respect …. This year, instead of asking for your help, I am expecting it.”
These sessions, facilitated by faculty/staff and graduate assistants, are designed to provide “structured spaces for students to share their post-election concerns and their hopes for improving our democracy,” according to a description on the ISU website.
ISU’s Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning also is providing faculty with a list of post-election resources, including suggestions for handling post-election classroom conversations.
Dietz concluded his message by saying, “I have faith in our ability to persevere and achieve,” and urging people to continue to follow COVID-19 pandemic precautions.
Photos: Bloomington-area voters go to the polls
110420-blm-loc-1vote
110420-blm-loc-2vote
110420-blm-loc-4vote
110420-blm-loc-3vote
110420-blm-loc-5vote
110420-blm-loc-7vote
110420-blm-loc-6vote
110420-blm-loc-9vote
110420-blm-loc-8vote
110420-blm-loc-10vote
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
In a year like no other, it's been an election like no other — full of surging mail-in ballot requests and new COVID rules at polling places. But despite thousands casting ballots in early voting, it still all comes down to this.
With particle board covering its doors and windows, a customer leaves GameStop video game exchange, 101 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. The customer said a clerk had told him that GameStop covered its doors and windows as a preventive measure should civil disturbance break out after Tuesday's election. GameStop was one of several Twin Cities businesses that suffered vandalism after last June's riots.