NORMAL — In an Election Day message, Illinois State University President Larry Dietz urged the campus community to abide by ISU’s core value of “respect” — regardless of whether they disagree with someone — and said any “reported violations of the Student Conduct Code or any university policy will be swiftly addressed.”

Dietz said, “This core value relies on faculty, staff, and students acknowledging each other’s right to express differing opinions; and, when disagreeing, remaining mindful of our responsibility of respect.”

Criminal activity also will result in immediate action,” said Dietz.

Bloomington-Normal police have said they do not expect violence but are prepared if protests or celebrations turn to property damage or looting.

The university and other state facilities are closed for Election Day.

Dietz’s message acknowledged changes since the 2016 presidential election.

“Four years ago, our nation was in the depths of a divisive political climate and a frightful battle for social justice,” said Dietz. “Four years later those same burdens plague us, but this year they are exacerbated by the stress of a worldwide health pandemic and a grim realization that it could be days or even weeks before the results of this year’s elections are finalized.”

He added, “Four years ago, I asked you to treat each other with respect …. This year, instead of asking for your help, I am expecting it.”

Four years ago, an election results "watch party" took place in ISU's Bone Student Center. But with COVID-19 pandemic precautions limiting large gatherings, no such official gatherings are planned.

ISU’s Voter Engagement Coalition has scheduled “Post-election Reflection Circles” via the Zoom online platform for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Monday.

These sessions, facilitated by faculty/staff and graduate assistants, are designed to provide “structured spaces for students to share their post-election concerns and their hopes for improving our democracy,” according to a description on the ISU website.

ISU’s Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning also is providing faculty with a list of post-election resources, including suggestions for handling post-election classroom conversations.

Dietz concluded his message by saying, “I have faith in our ability to persevere and achieve,” and urging people to continue to follow COVID-19 pandemic precautions.

