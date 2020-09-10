 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Illinois State University president gives annual 'State of the University' address
0 comments
top story

Watch now: Illinois State University president gives annual 'State of the University' address

{{featured_button_text}}

Illinois State University President Larry Dietz is delivering this year's State of the University Address virtually. 

Watch the address and read the transcript below: 

Download PDF Transcript

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Illinois State University campus through the years

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: IWU ups new student enrollment nine percent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News