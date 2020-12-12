 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois State University president to December grads: You overcame 'daunting challenges'
Watch now: Illinois State University president to December grads: You overcame 'daunting challenges'

121320-blm-loc-1commencement

Illinois State University President Larry Dietz wears full academic regalia while recording remarks for the December commencement. The in-person ceremony was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a video celebration was posted online.

 FOR THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — In recorded remarks for December’s virtual commencement, President Larry Dietz commended graduates for overcoming the “daunting challenges” of the pandemic.

“You made the most of non-traditional instruction models and worked through its many challenges along with classmates, instructors, and support staff. Some of you even found ways to volunteer, socialize appropriately, and take part in organizations,” Dietz said.

“Your experiences were certainly not normal, but I can guarantee they will be memorable,” said Dietz.

Those experiences included a shift to mostly remote learning after spring break that continued in the fall and COVID-19 testing on campus.

There were also missed experiences, such as this year’s football season, homecoming and commencement itself.

121320-blm-loc-2commencement

Illinois State University students were finding a warm weather sendoff as the school year wound down while walking to the Student Fitness Center on Friday.

Like spring’s graduates, December graduates had to settle for a video commencement, posted Saturday on ISU’s website — www.ilstu.edu/commencement — with recorded remarks by Dietz and others and photos submitted by the graduates. They also were mailed a special package with copies of the commencement program book, commemorative tassel, alumni keychain and a diploma cover.

About 1,070 undergraduates and 220 graduate students were expected to receive degrees this semester.

Noting that a traditional commencement and other usual activities “have been violently disrupted or cruelly snatched from you by a worldwide pandemic,” Dietz said, “You deserve to high-five the graduates standing next to you, to search a large audience for your loved ones, make eye contact, and offer an expansive wave that accompanies your huge smile.”

The university has said it is looking for ways for the May and December 2020 graduates to have an in-person celebration in 2021.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

