Watch now: Illinois State University president to December grads: You overcame 'daunting challenges'

Like spring’s graduates, December graduates had to settle for a video commencement, posted Saturday on ISU’s website — www.ilstu.edu/commencement — with recorded remarks by Dietz and others and photos submitted by the graduates. They also were mailed a special package with copies of the commencement program book, commemorative tassel, alumni keychain and a diploma cover.

About 1,070 undergraduates and 220 graduate students were expected to receive degrees this semester.

Noting that a traditional commencement and other usual activities “have been violently disrupted or cruelly snatched from you by a worldwide pandemic,” Dietz said, “You deserve to high-five the graduates standing next to you, to search a large audience for your loved ones, make eye contact, and offer an expansive wave that accompanies your huge smile.”

The university has said it is looking for ways for the May and December 2020 graduates to have an in-person celebration in 2021.

