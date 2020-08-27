Watch now: Illinois State University professor accurately forecast COVID-19 deaths by August

“It was definitely a big mistake for some states to open as early as they opened,” said Akman. “We should still follow shelter in place policies until we have extensive testing, rapid testing and robust contract tracing."

His advice is to “avoid restaurants. Avoid large gathering places, if possible and movie theaters, grocery stores and things like that. We should adhere to shelter at home policies as best as we can although it is not mandated by law.”

Social distancing and face coverings lower risks, he said, adding, “That’s the only defense that we have.”

When the CDC made its forecast in May, it was relying on older information that did not fully account for the spread of the virus by asymptomatic individuals, Akman said. His model did take asymptomatic transmission into account.

“Models are not magic. Models are only as good as what goes into them,” he said.

Among factors that go into modeling are how easily a disease spreads, probability of exposure, the activity needed to contract the disease and density of population.