Watch now: Illinois State University professor accurately forecast COVID-19 deaths by August

NORMAL — An Illinois State University biomathematics professor who correctly forecast three months ago the number of COVID-19 deaths the United States would have by August doesn’t want to say, “I told you so.”
What he wants to say is to get tested, cover your face, social distance and shelter at home.
Professor Olcay Akman, director of the Intercollegiate Biomathematics Alliance at ISU, forecast in May that the United States would see 170,000 coronavirus-related deaths by August. At the time, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was forecasting a death toll of 147,000.
On Aug. 15, the U.S. death toll reached 170,450. “I was right on target,” he said.
He uses mathematical computer modeling to study the virus and its behavior. He is forecasting a total of 200,000 to 250,000 U.S. deaths by late October.
Akman said the recent spike in positive cases reported in McLean County, with much of the increase coming from the college-age individuals, “was not surprising at all.”
He served on the testing and contract tracing working group that was part of ISU’s coronavirus planning for the 2020-21 academic year.
“I recommended weekly testing,” said Akman, but he said he was told that was too expensive and logistically difficult.
Akman said, in his view, “If we’re not ready for testing, we are not ready to open.”
ISU spokesman Eric Jome said, “The testing was a big part of the plan right from the beginning. ... It was a matter of working with what the available capacity was for vendors.”
The university put out requests for information from vendors to find one with the capacity to do required testing.
At a special meeting in August, the ISU board of trustees approved paying up to $3.3 million to Reditus Laboratories of Pekin to conduct testing of asymptomatic students on campus. That testing began Aug. 17, the first day of classes.
The university is also paying up to $500,000 for testing of symptomatic students on campus at Student Health Services, said Jome.
“It’s expensive but it’s necessary,” he said.
Some universities have instituted new restrictions or temporarily suspended in-person classes because of spikes in cases. ISU is monitoring the situation in McLean County.
“It was definitely a big mistake for some states to open as early as they opened,” said Akman. “We should still follow shelter in place policies until we have extensive testing, rapid testing and robust contract tracing."
His advice is to “avoid restaurants. Avoid large gathering places, if possible and movie theaters, grocery stores and things like that. We should adhere to shelter at home policies as best as we can although it is not mandated by law.”
Social distancing and face coverings lower risks, he said, adding, “That’s the only defense that we have.”
When the CDC made its forecast in May, it was relying on older information that did not fully account for the spread of the virus by asymptomatic individuals, Akman said. His model did take asymptomatic transmission into account.
“Models are not magic. Models are only as good as what goes into them,” he said.
Among factors that go into modeling are how easily a disease spreads, probability of exposure, the activity needed to contract the disease and density of population.
One factor is how many people may be infected by a single person, the R0 or “R-naught.” Akman used an R5 factor in his model earlier this year, while the CDC was using R2 or R3, he said.
Akman said he and others also are working on models that look at the “frailties” of different populations, including age, race, ethnicity and pre-existing conditions.
“We are in a different place that we were in February. We know more about the disease than we did in February,” including how it is transmitted and how to treat those who contract the illness, said Akman.
“It’s optimistic to expect vaccinations to become available in December,” said Akman, who thinks February or March is more realistic.
In addition to a surge in cases, Akman is seeing a surge in research papers submitted to "Letters in Biomathematics," the international journal for which he is one of the editors.
The journal has instituted a rapid review procedure to get information to researchers as quickly as possible.
With more than 80 papers on COVID-19 submitted by the end of July, Akman said, “This is like drinking water from a fire hydrant.”
