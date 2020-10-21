Watch now: Illinois State University researcher's team recommends N95 masks for air travel

NORMAL — The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in an update this week, “strongly recommends” that people wear masks on public transportation. But a team of researchers that includes a professor from Illinois State University says that doesn’t go far enough.
“We think the airplane environment is important enough to be included in the urgent use list” for N95 respirators, also called N95 masks, said mathematics professor Olcay Akman, director of the Intercollegiate Biomathematics Alliance at ISU.
“Our study showed that, in environments where … not socially distancing is not avoidable, N95 respirators are needed,” said Akman, who has been studying the COVID-19 pandemic and its anticipated spread.
These are healthcare versions of the N95 mask, which do not have an exhaust valve. Those with built-in valves can permit virus to escape and are not allowed as face coverings on flights.
In situations such as air travel, he said, “We’re at the mercy of the quality of the air filters. We’re with individuals outside our own bubble and at the mercy of people around us not shedding coronavirus.”
Akman and his fellow researchers, Anuj Mubayi of Arizona State University, and Ashok Srinvasan of the University of West Florida, used mathematical models to determine the probability of infection when an infective person and a susceptible person are wearing no masks, homemade masks, surgical masks and N95 masks. The study also considered whether the N95 or surgical masks had a good fit or poor fit.
They concluded, “Mask use by everyone would reduce the infection risk on planes and other close-contact confined places substantially, but not eliminate them. The use of N95 masks can eliminate almost all risk.”
Their article is published this month in "Letters in Biomathematics."
In the early days of the pandemic, even cloth masks weren’t recommended, noted Akman. But as more was learned about COVID-19 and how it spread, “federal recommendations changed to using cloth masks,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
Research on the effectiveness of various mask types, published in September in the journal Nature concluded that “wearing of surgical masks or KN95 respirators, even without fit-testing, substantially reduce the number of particles emitted from breathing, talking and coughing.”
Recommendations to wear an N95 mask have been limited to healthcare workers and first responders because of shortages.
But Akman said, “The benefits of the N95 mask far exceed the cost and shortage problem.”
The study noted, “While N95 masks are in short supply, the roughly equivalent KN95 is widely available.”
N95 respirators are certified by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, a research unit of the CDC. KN95 respirators are made in China and not NIOSH-certified. However, authentic KN95 respirators provide similar virus-blocking capacity and the Food and Drug Administration in April issued an Emergency Use Authorization that allows KN95 respirators to be used where N95 respirators are normally recommended.
In its recently updated guidance on travel during the pandemic, the CDC “strongly recommends appropriate masks be worn by all passengers and by all personnel” on public transportation, including airplanes, trains and buses, and “transportation hubs” such as airports and bus terminals.
The CDC said people who are not wearing masks should not be allowed to board and masks should be worn for the duration of travel other than limited circumstances, such as “for brief periods while eating, drinking or taking medication.”
Airlines are following CDC recommendations and many boast of using extra cleaning and disinfection procedures. Allegiant provides each passenger with a complimentary “health and safety kit” that includes a single-use facemask and two sanitizing wipes.
Photos: Restaurants look for options as outdoor dining freezes during winter.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.