Watch now: Illinois State University researcher's team recommends N95 masks for air travel

In situations such as air travel, he said, “We’re at the mercy of the quality of the air filters. We’re with individuals outside our own bubble and at the mercy of people around us not shedding coronavirus.”

Akman and his fellow researchers, Anuj Mubayi of Arizona State University, and Ashok Srinvasan of the University of West Florida, used mathematical models to determine the probability of infection when an infective person and a susceptible person are wearing no masks, homemade masks, surgical masks and N95 masks. The study also considered whether the N95 or surgical masks had a good fit or poor fit.

They concluded, “Mask use by everyone would reduce the infection risk on planes and other close-contact confined places substantially, but not eliminate them. The use of N95 masks can eliminate almost all risk.”

Their article is published this month in "Letters in Biomathematics."

In the early days of the pandemic, even cloth masks weren’t recommended, noted Akman. But as more was learned about COVID-19 and how it spread, “federal recommendations changed to using cloth masks,” he said.

