Watch now: Illinois State University seeking counterproposals from Graduate Workers Union

NORMAL — The Illinois State University administration is waiting for a response from the Graduate Workers Union to ISU’s latest counterproposals, but a member of the union’s negotiating team said Monday they are focused on other things.

Steven Lazaroff, a doctoral student in English and one of the union’s negotiators, said, “We are talking to our members. … Our focus right now is on our membership meeting” on Friday.

At that meeting, Lazaroff said, they will update members on the status of negotiations and an upcoming strike authorization vote scheduled for April 2. He said communication has been made more difficult with many people working remotely because of the pandemic.

The most recent negotiation session was last Thursday and the next session will not take place until April 12 or 13 because of the travel schedule of the mediator from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service and the availabilities of all parties.