 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Watch now: Illinois State University students can win scholarships with COVID vaccine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To encourage more students to get vaccinated, Illinois State University is offering them a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship or $100 in flex dollars.

NORMAL — Illinois State University is providing extra incentives for students to get vaccinated and report it to the university: the chance to win a $1,000 scholarship or $100 in “flex dollars.”

The university announced the incentives in a coronavirus update Friday.

Students enrolled in fall courses who are fully vaccinated and upload their COVID-19 vaccination information before the first day of class, Aug. 16, will be entered to win one of the incentives.

The $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to 100 students and $100 in flex dollars will be added to the Redbird ID cards of 75 students.

062621-blm-loc-1isuincentive

Illinois National Guardsman Kristal Abando, right, administers a COVID-19 vaccination to ISU freshman Heather Paraday, a history major from New Lenox, during a vaccination clinic March 25 at Bone Student Center. ISU students enrolled this fall who report they are fully vaccinated will be eligible to win a scholarship or "flex dollars" on their Redbird ID card.

The idea of incentives has been under discussion for a while, ISU spokesman Eric Jome said Friday.

“We’ve seen this kind of incentive proposed at the state level with the lottery,” he said.

People are also reading…

The university sees it not only as a way to provide an incentive for more students to get vaccinated, but also to increase awareness about COVID-19 vaccinations.

Although ISU is not requiring students to be vaccinated, those taking courses on campus who do not provide evidence of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will be required to take part in an on-campus testing program. Details of the testing program will be announced closer to the start of fall semester.

If the federal Food and Drug Administration approves at least one of the common COVID-19 vaccinations widely available in the United States, ISU has said it will consider making vaccinations mandatory. ISU said it will follow direction from the governor and the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding vaccine mandates.

More than 3,600 ISU students received vaccines at on-campus clinics during spring semester, said Jome.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In addition to on-campus clinics, the university informed the university community about other vaccine availability in the area, he said.

ISU had an on-campus clinic for students, faculty and staff on June 17 and another is scheduled for July 15.

“We will continue to work with MCHD (McLean County Health Department) on the potential for other on-campus clinics this summer and in fall semester,” said Jome.

The importance of getting vaccinated has been part of ISU’s public health campaign from the beginning, said Jome.

“We’ve been communicating since the vaccine first came out, ‘When you’re eligible, get vaccinated,’” he said.

Watch now: Renovated facilities, record fundraising, solid enrollment part of Dietz legacy

Vaccination records for students living in on-campus housing should be received before move-in day, and students living off campus should submit them before the first day of class to be eligible for the incentives.

ISU is part of the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge, an initiative of the White House and U.S. Department of Education.

Under that challenge, colleges and universities commit to three actions:

• Engaging every student, faculty and staff member.

• Organizing their college communities.

• Delivering vaccine access for all.

6 Central Illinois residents share their hopes as Illinois enters phase five

As Illinois enters phase five, we check in with six residents The Pantagraph has been profiling since the start of the pandemic. What does life look like today? What comes next? 

Support Local Journalism. Become a member today. Here's how.

Life under COVID: Teacher, mom eager for normalcy
Local News
editor's pick top story

Life under COVID: Teacher, mom eager for normalcy

  • Lenore Sobota
  • Updated
  • 0

The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath. 

Life under COVID: Bloomington music instructor sees hope
Local News
top story

Life under COVID: Bloomington music instructor sees hope

  • Sierra Henry
  • Updated
  • 0

The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath.

Life under COVID: Bloomington High grad eager to move forward
Local News
editor's pick top story

Life under COVID: Bloomington High grad eager to move forward

  • Sierra Henry
  • Updated
  • 0

The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath.

Life under COVID: ​Pontiac teacher making up for lost time
Local News

Life under COVID: ​Pontiac teacher making up for lost time

  • Kelsey Watznauer
  • Updated
  • 0

The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath.

Life under COVID: ​‘Very thankful’ to serve teens’ needs in Clinton
Local News
top story

Life under COVID: ​‘Very thankful’ to serve teens’ needs in Clinton

  • Kade Heather
  • Updated
  • 0

The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath. 

Life under COVID: Carle BroMenn Medical Center recounts an exhausting 16 months
Local News

Life under COVID: Carle BroMenn Medical Center recounts an exhausting 16 months

  • LYNDSAY JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath. 

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pride in our community

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News