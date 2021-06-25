Watch now: Illinois State University students can win scholarships with COVID vaccine

NORMAL — Illinois State University is providing extra incentives for students to get vaccinated and report it to the university: the chance to win a $1,000 scholarship or $100 in “flex dollars.”

The university announced the incentives in a coronavirus update Friday.

Students enrolled in fall courses who are fully vaccinated and upload their COVID-19 vaccination information before the first day of class, Aug. 16, will be entered to win one of the incentives.

The $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to 100 students and $100 in flex dollars will be added to the Redbird ID cards of 75 students.

The idea of incentives has been under discussion for a while, ISU spokesman Eric Jome said Friday.

“We’ve seen this kind of incentive proposed at the state level with the lottery,” he said.

The university sees it not only as a way to provide an incentive for more students to get vaccinated, but also to increase awareness about COVID-19 vaccinations.

Although ISU is not requiring students to be vaccinated, those taking courses on campus who do not provide evidence of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will be required to take part in an on-campus testing program. Details of the testing program will be announced closer to the start of fall semester.

If the federal Food and Drug Administration approves at least one of the common COVID-19 vaccinations widely available in the United States, ISU has said it will consider making vaccinations mandatory. ISU said it will follow direction from the governor and the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding vaccine mandates.

More than 3,600 ISU students received vaccines at on-campus clinics during spring semester, said Jome.

In addition to on-campus clinics, the university informed the university community about other vaccine availability in the area, he said.

ISU had an on-campus clinic for students, faculty and staff on June 17 and another is scheduled for July 15.

“We will continue to work with MCHD (McLean County Health Department) on the potential for other on-campus clinics this summer and in fall semester,” said Jome.

The importance of getting vaccinated has been part of ISU’s public health campaign from the beginning, said Jome.

“We’ve been communicating since the vaccine first came out, ‘When you’re eligible, get vaccinated,’” he said.

Vaccination records for students living in on-campus housing should be received before move-in day, and students living off campus should submit them before the first day of class to be eligible for the incentives.

ISU is part of the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge, an initiative of the White House and U.S. Department of Education.

Under that challenge, colleges and universities commit to three actions:

• Engaging every student, faculty and staff member.

• Organizing their college communities.

• Delivering vaccine access for all.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

