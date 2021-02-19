Watch now: Illinois State University students 'Spring into Service' at Midwest Food Bank

NORMAL — With no spring break at Illinois State University this year, there are no alternative spring break service trips. Instead, the university has launched a “Spring into Service” program, giving students opportunities to help in the Twin City community.

A two-day effort at Midwest Food Bank was the kick-off event.

For Jay Jule, a sophomore in recreation management from Peoria, one of 16 volunteers the first day, the project had special meaning.

“My family grew up with help from food banks, so this means a lot to me,” said Jule. “I owe it to a lot of people to give back.”

The students went through donations from CVS, separating items into categories, such as food and medicine, and repackaging them, explained Steve Pruett, volunteer lead at Midwest Food Bank. Those boxes will then be available for agencies to pick up what they need.

“Nothing would happen without the volunteers,” said Pruett.