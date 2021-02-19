Watch now: Illinois State University students 'Spring into Service' at Midwest Food Bank

NORMAL — With no spring break at Illinois State University this year, there are no alternative spring break service trips. Instead, the university has launched a “Spring into Service” program, giving students opportunities to help in the Twin City community.
A two-day effort at Midwest Food Bank was the kick-off event.
For Jay Jule, a sophomore in recreation management from Peoria, one of 16 volunteers the first day, the project had special meaning.
“My family grew up with help from food banks, so this means a lot to me,” said Jule. “I owe it to a lot of people to give back.”
The students went through donations from CVS, separating items into categories, such as food and medicine, and repackaging them, explained Steve Pruett, volunteer lead at Midwest Food Bank. Those boxes will then be available for agencies to pick up what they need.
“Nothing would happen without the volunteers,” said Pruett.
Traditionally, ISU doesn’t have many service projects between the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service in January and “Bring It Back to Normal" in April, said Blair Canedy, a graduate assistant in charge of organizing service projects at ISU’s Center for Civic Engagement.
But without alternative spring breaks, “We wanted to provide more opportunities to serve the community in the spring,” said Canedy, so they came up with “more one-day service projects to support civic engagement and give students an opportunity to get out and do something.”
This wasn’t the first time sophomore Taylor Clay, a speech pathology major from Belleville, has volunteered at the food bank.
“I really enjoyed my last experience. I enjoy meeting people and I enjoy contributing to my community,” she said.
Although River Walsh of Normal hadn’t volunteered at the food bank before, the junior in recreation and park administration said, “I’ve done some volunteering at the Ecology Action Center. … It’s kind of fun to give back and to meet new people.”
The twin goals of community service and socializing also motivated freshman Fiona Werth, a nursing major from Highland Park.
“It’s been a struggle to go to on-campus events and meet people. This is a good way to meet people but also help the community,” said Werth.
The food bank is only one of several spring projects.
Later this month, students will be putting together craft kits for local organizations that the center usually partners with for Holiday Helpers: Unity Community Center and the Center for Youth and Family Solutions.
In March, students will be the ones doing the crafts. They will pick up kits at the center with supplies to make cards for residents of nursing homes, many of whom have limited or prohibited visitors because of the pandemic.
“It’s encouragement for the residents,” said Canedy.
Civic engagement “is a core value of the institution,” she said. The idea is not only to help the community but also to expose students to volunteer opportunities.
“Hopefully that will lead to more participation in the future after graduation,” said Canedy.
