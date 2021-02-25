Watch now: Illinois State University supporters give money, hope

NORMAL — People did more than give money during Thursday’s Birds Give Back at Illinois State University; they gave messages of hope.
“We know the economy is not great for everybody right now” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jillian Nelson, senior director of annual giving at ISU, but organizers wanted “all of our Redbirds to have an opportunity to be involved and engaged in the day.”
The came up with the “Hearts of Hope” project.
Liz Adams, senior director of development at the College of Business, said, “Donors can leave a message for students for what’s been kind of an unusual year.”
Messages submitted online were written on heart-shaped cards that were posted in the Watterson Commons tunnel. The goal was to collect 1,000 messages.
“We’re posting it up so students here at Watterson can read it and, hopefully, feel inspired and know that we’ve got their back,” Jennifer Sedbrook, development director for the Mennonite College of Nursing, said as she helped Adams post the first hearts on Thursday morning.
Among the messages were ones saying, “Stay positive – test negative,” “Do not give up hope. We care about you” and “It’s been a tough year but you can do this.” There was even one signed “Mom & Dad” that said, simply, “You got this!”
This is the third annual Birds Give Back event, but the first to take place during a pandemic. More information is available at https://birdsgiveback.ilstu.edu.
“We would like to exceed our last year total if that’s possible,” Nelson said. More than $1.1 million was raised during Birds Give Back 2020.
“Our main goal for this year is 2,021 gifts” to mark the start of the year 2021, said Nelson.
By late afternoon, they had achieved their "main goal" and had raised more than $518,000 from more than 2,021 gifts.
“We focus on donors as opposed to dollars” on this day, she added. “The great thing is this is our third year and we definitely see momentum building.”
This year, there are more challenges, goals that must be reached to unlock specific donations, she said.
Today is Birds Give Back! It’s your day to do something remarkable when you support your passions at Illinois State. pic.twitter.com/896kPgQIXv— Illinois State (@IllinoisStateU) February 25, 2021
For example, an anonymous donor agreed to add $25,000 to the giving day total when Birds Give Back reaches a total of 1,500 gifts, and another anonymous donor agreed to donate $20,000 when 50 gifts are received for University High School.
Other challenges were aimed at specific department or college funds and the Illinois Shakespeare Festival.
