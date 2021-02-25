 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois State University supporters give money, hope
Watch now: Illinois State University supporters give money, hope

NORMAL — People did more than give money during Thursday’s Birds Give Back at Illinois State University; they gave messages of hope.

“We know the economy is not great for everybody right now” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jillian Nelson, senior director of annual giving at ISU, but organizers wanted “all of our Redbirds to have an opportunity to be involved and engaged in the day.”

Watch now: Illinois State University students 'Spring into Service' at Midwest Food Bank

The came up with the “Hearts of Hope” project.

Liz Adams, senior director of development at the College of Business, said, “Donors can leave a message for students for what’s been kind of an unusual year.”

022621-blm-loc-1isugiveback

Liz Adams, right, senior director of development for Illinois State University's College of Business, and Jennifer Sedbrook, director of development for the Mennonite College of Nursing, put up messages of hope Thursday in the Watterson Commons tunnel as part of Birds Give Back day.

Messages submitted online were written on heart-shaped cards that were posted in the Watterson Commons tunnel. The goal was to collect 1,000 messages.

“We’re posting it up so students here at Watterson can read it and, hopefully, feel inspired and know that we’ve got their back,” Jennifer Sedbrook, development director for the Mennonite College of Nursing, said as she helped Adams post the first hearts on Thursday morning.

022621-blm-loc-2isugiveback

Liz Adams, senior director of development for the Illinois State University College of Business, tapes up a message of encouragement in the Watterson Commons tunnel for students during the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

Among the messages were ones saying, “Stay positive – test negative,” “Do not give up hope. We care about you” and “It’s been a tough year but you can do this.” There was even one signed “Mom & Dad” that said, simply, “You got this!”

This is the third annual Birds Give Back event, but the first to take place during a pandemic. More information is available at https://birdsgiveback.ilstu.edu.

022621-blm-loc-3isugiveback

One of several messages of hope posted in the Watterson Commons tunnel at Illinois State University on Thursday offers encouragement to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, Birds Give Back attracted 2,188 gifts, the most donors in a single giving day.

“We would like to exceed our last year total if that’s possible,” Nelson said. More than $1.1 million was raised during Birds Give Back 2020.

022621-blm-loc-4isugiveback

Messages of hope fill a portion of a wall in the Watterson Commons tunnel at Illinois State University on Thursday. The words of encouragement were submitted as part of Birds Give Back, an annual day of giving. Organizers were hoping to collect 1,000 messages by the end of the day.

“Our main goal for this year is 2,021 gifts” to mark the start of the year 2021, said Nelson.

By late afternoon, they had achieved their "main goal" and had raised more than $518,000 from more than 2,021 gifts.

“We focus on donors as opposed to dollars” on this day, she added. “The great thing is this is our third year and we definitely see momentum building.”

022621-blm-loc-5isugiveback

Jennifer Sedbrook, director of development for the Mennonite College of Nursing at Illinois State University, posts a message of encouragement for students in the Watterson Commons tunnel on Thursday. The messages were submitted as part of Birds Give Back, an annual day of giving.

This year, there are more challenges, goals that must be reached to unlock specific donations, she said.

For example, an anonymous donor agreed to add $25,000 to the giving day total when Birds Give Back reaches a total of 1,500 gifts, and another anonymous donor agreed to donate $20,000 when 50 gifts are received for University High School.

Other challenges were aimed at specific department or college funds and the Illinois Shakespeare Festival.

Messages hope provided amid COVID-19 pandemic

As part of Birds Give Back, an annual day of giving at Illinois State University, supporters didn't just give money, they gave messages of hope. The messages were posted in the Watterson Commons tunnel on Thursday (Feb. 25, 2021).

1 of 7

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Tags

