Watch now: Illinois State University supporters give money, hope

Among the messages were ones saying, “Stay positive – test negative,” “Do not give up hope. We care about you” and “It’s been a tough year but you can do this.” There was even one signed “Mom & Dad” that said, simply, “You got this!”

This is the third annual Birds Give Back event, but the first to take place during a pandemic. More information is available at https://birdsgiveback.ilstu.edu.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We would like to exceed our last year total if that’s possible,” Nelson said. More than $1.1 million was raised during Birds Give Back 2020.

“Our main goal for this year is 2,021 gifts” to mark the start of the year 2021, said Nelson.

By late afternoon, they had achieved their "main goal" and had raised more than $518,000 from more than 2,021 gifts.