Watch now: Illinois State University to give students a choice: shot or test

ISU also is not requiring its faculty or staff to be vaccinated but employees are “strongly encouraged” to take part in the testing program if they aren’t vaccinated, according to ISU’s website.
ISU is encouraging all eligible students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated. The university said it will follow guidance from the governor and Illinois Department of Public Health if they mandate vaccinations for students, faculty and/or staff.
Other moves toward normalcy this fall include the resumption of community and civic engagement activities, in-person meetings and events by student organizations, fully operational dining centers and an end to capacity limits at the Student Fitness Center.
University Housing occupancy will be reduced from pre-COVID numbers, with no overflow housing in lounges, but there will be both single and double rooms.
Fan attendance at athletic events will follow guidelines from the IDPH, Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, NCAA and conferences.
Illinois National Guardsman Kristal Abando, right, administers a COVID-19 vaccination to ISU freshman Heather Paraday, a history major from New Lenox, during a vaccination clinic March 25 at Bone Student Center. ISU students who don't show proof of vaccination when they come to campus this fall will be required to participate in a coronavirus testing program.