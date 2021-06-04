Watch now: Illinois State University to give students a choice: shot or test

NORMAL — Get your shots or get tested. That’s Illinois State University’s message to students returning to campus this fall.

It’s part of the university’s plan for a more traditional college experience after the COVID-19 pandemic turned everything on its ear 15 months ago.

ISU does not plan to require COVID-19 vaccinations at this time. However, students taking courses on campus who do not provide evidence of vaccination for the coronavirus will be required to participate in an on-campus COVID-19 testing program.

If one of the commonly available COVID-19 vaccinations received full federal approval, ISU said it might consider requiring students to be vaccinated.

Currently, the vaccinations are being given under an emergency use authorization. Pfizer and Moderna are in the process of seeking full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

ISU also is not requiring its faculty or staff to be vaccinated but employees are “strongly encouraged” to take part in the testing program if they aren’t vaccinated, according to ISU’s website.

ISU is encouraging all eligible students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated. The university said it will follow guidance from the governor and Illinois Department of Public Health if they mandate vaccinations for students, faculty and/or staff.

Other moves toward normalcy this fall include the resumption of community and civic engagement activities, in-person meetings and events by student organizations, fully operational dining centers and an end to capacity limits at the Student Fitness Center.

University Housing occupancy will be reduced from pre-COVID numbers, with no overflow housing in lounges, but there will be both single and double rooms.

Fan attendance at athletic events will follow guidelines from the IDPH, Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, NCAA and conferences.

