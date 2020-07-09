Watch now: Illinois State University updates return plan for fall 2020

Redbirds Return plan

CLASSES: Will be face-to-face, online and a hybrid of both. Faculty can choose the delivery method as long as the course allows for that.

DATES: Classes start Aug. 17 and end Dec. 11, but all instruction will be online after Nov. 30.

FACE COVERINGS: Required for students, faculty, staff and visitors on campus in all indoor spaces and outdoor spaces where it is difficult to stay 6 feet apart.

HOUSING: Students must wear masks and practice social distancing in common spaces. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be asked to return to their permanent address. The university will have a limited number of private rooms for quarantine if a student tests positive but cannot return home.