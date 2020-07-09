Watch now: Illinois State University updates return plan for fall 2020

NORMAL — As a more complete picture of how Illinois State University will operate in the fall emerged Thursday, senior Audrey Harrod was elated about being able to return to campus for her final year.
"I am actually really looking forward to going back to school," said Harrod as she pedaled her bicycle away from the Bone Student Center. Illinois State University President Larry Dietz had just finished a press conference with an update on the "Redbirds Return" plan for the fall semester.
"I definitely miss being here in person when they closed the campus after spring break," said Harrod, a biology major from Hinkley. "So I am looking forward to going back, even if I am wearing a mask."
Dietz rolled out a list of safety measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, including a requirement for students, staff and faculty to wear face coverings in all campus facilities. The university will have a mix of classes that are online, face-to-face or a hybrid of both.
The fall semester will begin Aug. 17 and end Dec. 11, but all classes will be online after Nov. 20.
"This decision is being made in an effort to provide students who can stay home with the opportunity to do so and to de-densify campus immediately following fall break and the Thanksgiving holiday — when many students, faculty and staff visit with friends and family, as well as travel," said Dietz.
Such activities increase exposure to risks associated with the spread of COVID-19 and coincide with the beginning of the flu season, he added.
No 'mask police'
Students will be provided with one face covering by the university and will be strongly encouraged to bring additional coverings to campus.
"Face coverings will be required for students, faculty, staff and visitors on campus in all common indoor spaces, including classrooms, and outdoor spaces where it is difficult to maintain 6-foot physical distancing," said Dietz, as he displayed a red, cloth face mask with the Redbird logo.
Asked by reporters how the university would enforce the mask requirement, Dietz said: "The faculty control the classrooms. If that's their prerogative they can choose to do that. If people take the responsibility (for wearing masks) that's the best way to do it.
"We're not going to have a mask police, if you will, walking around the campus," Dietz added. "But for students who are belligerent about that, there is the conduct code. We're hopeful that we're not going to get to that point and people will realize that this is another expectation that is not only important for the individual, but important for the entire community."
Academic Senate Chair Susan Kalter said last week that there were concerns from faculty members about who would be enforcing mask requirements and the availability of supplies, among other issues.
At least 150 faculty members had signed a letter to Dietz expressing concerns about returning to campus and recommending that the university take several steps, such as providing free, on-campus testing. Kalter has called an all-faculty meeting for July 16; it will be held virtually.
Harrod said she thinks not all students will wear the masks.
"Some people are angry about wearing masks. Some of them feel like we need to wear them, so I think you will see a mix of both," she said.
Online classes after fall break
The online-only instruction after the fall break "impacts one week of regular classroom instruction and finals weeks," said Dietz. "Final examinations will be taken online. Clinical and experiential activities will be addressed on a program-by-program basis."
But students will have the option of returning to campus following fall break or remaining at their permanent residences. So other ISU services will operate normally through the end of the semester.
Those include residence halls and dining centers as well as Milner Library,the Student Fitness Center, the Bone Center, Student Health Services and academic support units.
Fall sports will return to campus in phases with Intercollegiate Athletics closely monitoring guidance provided by the NCAA and state and government health officials, said Dietz.
"At this time, we are planning for limited spectator access to our athletic competition and no tailgating based on current Restore Illinois Phase 4 guidance," he added.
Housing issues
The university is asking all students be tested for COVID-19 before arriving on campus and if they test positive to not return to campus until they have recovered.
University Housing Services will implement various safety measures to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus in ISU residential environments.
"Additional safety measures within the residence halls and university apartments include — but are not limited to — physical distancing in all common spaces, no triple or quad occupancy rooms, enhanced cleaning of restrooms and high touch surfaces, quarantine and isolation protocols and no off-campus or overnight guests," said Dietz.
The new social distancing guidelines are making the availability of on-campus housing even tighter.
"Even before the pandemic, we have a bit of a housing shortage on this campus," said Dietz. "We've torn down a bunch of old buildings over the last several years and we have plans to build new residence facilities, but obviously we're not quite there yet.
"But some of those individuals will be given the opportunity to move off campus or back home if they have more of their classes online than they had hoped for."
ISU Board of Trustees Chairperson Julie Jones said she came to the campus Thursday from Chicago to see the COVID-19 related changes for herself.
"I just wanted to see how the campus is adjusting to it, and I am really impressed by what they have done," said Jones.
"It's still summertime so the campus is sort of light, but I noticed the students are wearing masks," she said. "There's plenty of signage everywhere encouraging mask wearing. I saw signs about social distancing and hand-washing stations. I saw that the water fountains were disabled and they were encouraging the use of bottled water."
For Harrod, the plans are somewhat bittersweet.
"I am kind of sad because it changes the whole campus experience, but I am glad to be back on campus," she said. "I believe they will do their best to help keep us all safe, but in the end there is only so much that they can do."
These Redbirds will pump you up
Optimism for future teams
You'll Hear it Today on WJBC
Bates Hooked for Tackle
Redbirds' Deep Defenders
College bound
Angie Vallejo is pulled down by unidentified Illinois State tackler
These coaches will guide ISU football team this season
Illinois State University's John Rahn
Redbirds, Get Their Kicks
Redbird Stopped
Ask a Pro
Making a point
Forcing mistakes
Spectator
Coming through
Captured Redbird
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!