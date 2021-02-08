Watch now: Illinois State University vaccinating eligible employees, advocates expansion

But groups that include Illinois public university presidents and chancellors and the University Professionals of Illinois, a union representing employees at seven of 12 public universities in Illinois, have asked the governor and state officials to expand phase 1b to include college and university faculty and staff.

In a letter to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, signed by ISU President Larry Dietz on behalf of the presidents and chancellors of Illinois’ public universities, the higher education leaders say, “Without a strong statement that vaccinations will be available for university faculty, staff and students well in advance of the fall term, thereby permitting campuses to return to predominantly in-person instruction, students are even more likely to consider universities in neighboring states.”

States surrounding Illinois have prioritized higher education workers, according to the letter.

Supporting material accompanying the letter argues that significant numbers of employees on campus are at risk of contracting COVID-19. These include not only faculty teaching face-to-face or hybrid courses but also employees in areas where physical distancing is difficult, such as dining, housing services and facilities maintenance.