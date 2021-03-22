Watch now: Illinois State University seeking counterproposals from Graduate Workers Union

NORMAL — The Illinois State University administration is waiting for a response from the Graduate Workers Union to ISU’s latest counterproposals, but a member of the union’s negotiating team said Monday they are focused on other things.
Steven Lazaroff, a doctoral student in English and one of the union’s negotiators, said, “We are talking to our members. … Our focus right now is on our membership meeting” on Friday.
At that meeting, Lazaroff said, they will update members on the status of negotiations and an upcoming strike authorization vote scheduled for April 2. He said communication has been made more difficult with many people working remotely because of the pandemic.
The most recent negotiation session was last Thursday and the next session will not take place until April 12 or 13 because of the travel schedule of the mediator from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service and the availabilities of all parties.
In an update posted on ISU’s website, seiunegotiations.ilstu.edu, the university said, “Although the next mediation session is some weeks away, we would welcome a formal counter-offer from the union to consider before that next session. Receipt of that offer in these intervening weeks will allow the parties to make the most effective use of our mediation session on April 12 or 13.”
Lazaroff criticized the tone of the university’s update, saying “it’s implying we’ve not been forthcoming with our offers. … We’ve been upfront with our offers from the word ‘go.’”
The union, Service Employees International Union Local 73, is seeking increased pay; elimination of mandatory fees; an expanded, less expensive health care plan; and greater protection for international student workers.
Lazaroff said at the March 3 meeting “we made a substantial offer and said it was good to 3 o’clock.” That offer dropped their request of a minimum stipend of $17,500 to $13,500. Currently, the average stipend for a graduate teaching assistant is about $9,441 for a nine-month academic year, according to the university.
Lazaroff said the university responded two hours after the deadline with an offer that affected only a small number of the union’s members.
He said the administration’s latest counterproposals “were given to us 5 minutes before our meeting” on Thursday.
There have been 25 negotiation session since talks began about 18 months ago. The union represents about 400 graduate teaching assistants.
The university said on the ISU website it “remains committed to ongoing good-faith negotiations and continues to believe there is progress to be made.”
