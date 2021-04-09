Watch now: Illinois State University's Gamma Phi Circus plans first virtual show

Alouan said, “Only very recently we received approval to do what sports teams have been doing” in terms of physical contact.

In some earlier practices, ladders were used instead of performers standing on each other’s shoulders.

In one new act, called the bamboo pole, in which two performers are on a pole that reaches about 20 feet into the air, instead of one performer holding the hands of the other, they are using a trapeze.

The circus will be shown at 7 p.m. May 1 and 4 p.m. May 2. Tickets are $16 for one person, $32 for a “household” ticket or $50 for a VIP package. Details are available at gammaphicircus.ilstu.edu.

This year’s theme is “The World of Music,” with each act using a different music genre.

Halperin first got involved in the circus through its summer camps for youth.

“I just fell in love with it. From the day I walked into the gym, I knew I wanted to go to ISU and be in circus,” she said.

Unfortunately, for the second summer in a row, there will be no summer circus camps.