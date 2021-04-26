Watch now: Illinois State University's Vidette prints last paper; going all-digital

What also will continue is a commitment to providing the news.

Plevka said people who go into journalism want to be story-tellers and want to help inform their communities.

“We’re not in it to get rich,” he said.

Although the delivery methods may be changing, Plevka said, but “for those who believe passionately about being a story teller, it’s a good time.”

Today’s journalists need to know how to use a variety of tools, including video, even if they work for a news “paper,” he said, adding, “Journalists were always expected to be generalists.”

Incoming editor-in-chief Kellie Foy of Naperville, finishing her sophomore year at ISU, said, “I kind of knew what I was getting myself into” when she was named as the next editor.

“I think it’s a thrill. …Going through that transition is exciting,” she said. “It’s going to be an experience you won’t get in a classroom setting. Try to make the most of it.”

She said the past year has been overwhelming, not just dealing with on line or hybrid classes and the upcoming transition at the paper but also “dealing with historical events” from COVID-19 and a presidential election to racial justice issues.