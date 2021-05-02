Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan grads challenged to 'do good'

When President Georgia Nugent said she was thrilled to be able to have commencement in person, the graduates and guests erupted in cheers.

“This year has helped us to realize more than ever that no one makes it alone,” said Nugent.

Board chair Timothy Szerlong said the graduates would be remembered as “the class of resilience, adaptability and unselfishness.”

“You leave this campus and enter a world in turmoil,” he said, encouraging the students to seize the opportunity to bring about change.

Three different speakers invoked a quote from the late Minor Myers Jr., former president of IWU, to “go forth and do well but, more importantly, go forth and do good.”

Several students said they took to heart the challenge from speaker Geisha Jimenez Williams, who related a pivotal moment when she was just 25 and a mentor told her, “Someone has to run the company. Why not you?”

Williams, who came to the United States from Cuba when she was 5, went on to become chief executive officer and president of PG&E Corp.

“That one simple question — Why not you? — kind of lit a fire. … It gave me permission to think bigger,” she said.

