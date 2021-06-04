 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan launches esports camp; language school returns

A new Youth Esports and Leadership Camp joins IWU's Language School for Kids this summer.

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University is having its first Youth Esports and Leadership Camp this summer.

The IWU Language School for Kids also is returning this summer in person after being virtual last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

060521-blm-loc-1iwucamps

Illinois Wesleyan University student Eddy Kimbrough, right, plays "League of Legends" in the IWU Esports Arena at the Hansen Student Center in Bloomington in 2020. IWU is hosting a Youth Esports and Leadership Camp starting Monday.

The esports camp is for children ages 10 to 14. They will have a chance to play Fortnite, Rocket League and Among Us.

But the camp is about more than playing games, according to the university. It also will include lessons in leadership, communication and how to be a healthy gamer.

The IWU Esports coaching staff will lead students in physical activities and group exercises in tandem with esports games.

IWU’s esports program started as a registered student organization in spring 2017 and launched its varsity program in fall 2018.

Since then, other schools, including Illinois State University, Lincoln College and Heartland Community College, have added esports programs.

Spots are still available for the first session, which begins Monday and runs through Friday. The deadline for registration is Sunday.

Registration is continuing for the second session, which will be July 12-16.

The fee is $150.

Links for registration can be found at bit.ly/3gdvkbC.

060521-blm-loc-2iwucamps

Ishaan Shukla, 8, Bloomington, shouts out French words during the Illinois Wesleyan University's Language School for Kids in 2019. The school is returning to in-person classes this month. 

Language School for Kids will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays June 14-24.

The school is for children from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade. They have the opportunity to learn French or Spanish language and culture. Classes are divided by age group and previous language experience and bilingual/heritage speakers are welcome.

Classes will take place in the Buck memorial Library or on IWU’s quad, weather permitting.

The fee of $240 per student includes tuition and instructional materials. There is a discounted multi-sibling fee of $216.

Deadline for registration is June 11, but pre-K to second-grade Spanish is already full and only a few spots are left in Spanish for third to fifth-graders.

For more information and to register, go to iwu.edu/lsk. Direct questions to languageschool@iwu.edu.

The Language School for Kids started in 2015 and is made possible by a 2014 Donnocker program Innovation Grant and continuous support from the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

