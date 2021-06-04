Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan launches esports camp; language school returns

A new Youth Esports and Leadership Camp joins IWU's Language School for Kids this summer.
Lenore Sobota
BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University is having its
first Youth Esports and Leadership Camp this summer.
The
IWU Language School for Kids also is returning this summer in person after being virtual last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Illinois Wesleyan University student Eddy Kimbrough, right, plays "League of Legends" in the IWU Esports Arena at the Hansen Student Center in Bloomington in 2020. IWU is hosting a Youth Esports and Leadership Camp starting Monday.
LEWIS MARIEN, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
The esports camp is for children ages 10 to 14. They will have a chance to play Fortnite, Rocket League and Among Us.
But the camp is about more than playing games, according to the university. It also will include lessons in leadership, communication and how to be a healthy gamer.
The IWU Esports coaching staff will lead students in physical activities and group exercises in tandem with esports games.
IWU’s esports program started as a registered student organization in spring 2017 and launched its varsity program in fall 2018.
Spots are still available for the first session, which begins Monday and runs through Friday. The deadline for registration is Sunday.
Registration is continuing for the second session, which will be July 12-16.
Links for registration can be found at
bit.ly/3gdvkbC.
Ishaan Shukla, 8, Bloomington, shouts out French words during the Illinois Wesleyan University's Language School for Kids in 2019. The school is returning to in-person classes this month.
DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Language School for Kids will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays June 14-24.
T
he school is for children from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade. They have the opportunity to learn French or Spanish language and culture. Classes are divided by age group and previous language experience and bilingual/heritage speakers are welcome.
Classes will take place in the Buck memorial Library or on IWU’s quad, weather permitting.
The fee of $240 per student includes tuition and instructional materials. There is a discounted multi-sibling fee of $216.
Deadline for registration is June 11, but pre-K to second-grade Spanish is already full and only a few spots are left in Spanish for third to fifth-graders.
For more information and to register, go to
iwu.edu/lsk. Direct questions to languageschool@iwu.edu.
The Language School for Kids started in 2015 and is made possible by a 2014 Donnocker program Innovation Grant and continuous support from the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation.
Photos: IWU gets its game face on
090718-blm-loc-5esports
Illinois Wesleyan University President Eric Jensen presents a commemorative plaque to Andrew Reddington, associate director of financial aid at IWU, on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Esports Arena at the Hansen Student Center, Bloomington. Reddington served as interim coach for the college's esports program when it was launched as a registered student organization in spring 2017.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
090718-blm-loc-4esports
Illinois Wesleyan University esports coach Callum Fletcher delivers remarks Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Esports Arena at IWU's Hansen Student Center, Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Trying it on
Illinois Wesleyan University President Eric Jensen slips on his new esports jersey Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Esports Arena at IWU's Hansen Student Center, Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
090718-blm-loc-3esports
Illinois Wesleyan University President Eric Jensen, left, laughs after cutting a ribbon Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, to officially open the Esports Arena at IWU's Hansen Student Center, Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
090718-blm-loc-9esports
Popular online video games like "Fortnite," "League of Legends" and "World of Warcraft" are available for play in Illinois Wesleyan University's new Esports Arena at IWU's Hansen Student Center, Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
090718-blm-loc-8esports
Top-notch computer keyboards for gaming are available to use in Illinois Wesleyan University's new Esports Arena at IWU's Hansen Student Center, Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
090718-blm-loc-7esports
An Illinois Wesleyan University student plays "Fortnite" on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in IWU's Esports Arena at the Hansen Student Center, Bloomington. Vertagear chairs make for a more comfortable gaming experience.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
090718-blm-loc-2esports
CJ Savino, a freshman from Berkeley Heights, N.J., studying psychology, competes in a game of "League of Legends" Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in Illinois Wesleyan University's Esports Arena at the Hansen Student Center, Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
090718-blm-loc-6esports
An Illinois Wesleyan University student plays a game Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in IWU's Esports Arena at the Hansen Student Center, Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
090718-blm-loc-1esports
Illinois Wesleyan University students play games Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in IWU's Esports Arena at the Hansen Student Center, Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
