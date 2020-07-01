Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan liberal arts supporters advocate for programs' future

The working group of trustees and faculty members not only looked at programs that were part of the original recommendations but also added philosophy, religion, sociology and Italian to the review.

Even if a program or major is cut, those already in the program will be able to finish their studies.

In a letter sent Wednesday to faculty, staff, students and alumni, IWU President Nugent said she wanted “to dispel unfounded fears that Illinois Wesleyan, as a result of self-study, would diverge from the liberal arts heritage which is and will remain our core.”

Nugent outlined the steps leading to the recommendations from the Program Evaluation Task Force. The board is scheduled to take up the matter again when it meets April 16.

“It is possible that some cuts will be recommended. No one would deny that change of that kind is painful,” Nugent wrote.

“This kind of self-evaluation has been undertaken by many peers and resulted in stronger, more vibrant, more distinctive institutions, better able to serve today’s students,” she added.