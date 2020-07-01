Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan liberal arts supporters advocate for programs' future

BLOOMINGTON — Supporters of liberal arts programs gathered on the Illinois Wesleyan University quad Wednesday evening to advocate for the programs' future two weeks before the board of trustees determines the fate of several that could be on the chopping block.
In words and music, attendees — who wore masks and practiced social distancing — expressed what the liberal arts mean to them and to IWU's legacy. Their action included writing messages around the Aspiration fountain. Hundreds of students, alumni and faculty attended, including some with concentrations in other programs who said the university's liberal arts offerings make it stronger for all.
"At Illinois Wesleyan, in STEM (programs) and elsewhere, we celebrate the significant time commitments our students make to music, to philosophy — providing flexibility not so those students will do less," said Gabriel Spalding, a physics professor. "We want them to be more engaged.
"In this symbiotic ecosystem, surrounding them with majors in other areas expands experiences for each."
The board cut four programs in May but postponed action on other recommendations to take a closer look at the data.
The working group of trustees and faculty members not only looked at programs that were part of the original recommendations but also added philosophy, religion, sociology and Italian to the review.
Even if a program or major is cut, those already in the program will be able to finish their studies.
In a letter sent Wednesday to faculty, staff, students and alumni, IWU President Nugent said she wanted “to dispel unfounded fears that Illinois Wesleyan, as a result of self-study, would diverge from the liberal arts heritage which is and will remain our core.”
Nugent outlined the steps leading to the recommendations from the Program Evaluation Task Force. The board is scheduled to take up the matter again when it meets April 16.
“It is possible that some cuts will be recommended. No one would deny that change of that kind is painful,” Nugent wrote.
People are gathering @IL_Wesleyan to show support for liberal arts. The event starts at 6:50 pm. pic.twitter.com/03yhqesMoj— Lenore Sobota (@pg_sobota) July 1, 2020
“This kind of self-evaluation has been undertaken by many peers and resulted in stronger, more vibrant, more distinctive institutions, better able to serve today’s students,” she added.
Anthropology professor Rebecca Gearhart Mafazy, one of 64 faculty members notified that their departments might be discontinued, acknowledged that “today’s students and their parents want to make sure their investment in education translates into a career. That’s understandable.”
But she said, “The liberal arts is a foundation that also offers our students careers.” It provides “very important transferable skills,” such as critical thinking, writing and research skills plus global perspectives, said Mafazy.
Declining enrollment in some of the targeted programs was among factors cited in the recommendations, but supporters say the number of majors in a department doesn’t tell the full story.
“I don’t think they take into account how diverse the School of Music is. We support everyone else,” Sara Caligiuri of Wheaton, a 2018 graduate who majored in voice. “Most of the people in Titan Band aren’t music majors.”
Caligiuri said the 2 ½ years of classes she took in Italian studies enabled her to fulfill her goal “to study opera in Milan where opera was created.”
She teaches at a performing arts academy but also works in business administration at a medical facility. She credits her liberal arts education with landing both jobs.
12 famous people who attended Illinois Wesleyan University
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!