Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan University criticized in report

BLOOMINGTON — An investigating committee from the American Association of University Professors is highly critical of Illinois Wesleyan University’s actions in eliminating four programs last year, calling the process contrary to accepted principles and the faculty handbook.

President Georgia Nugent, in a statement emailed to The Pantagraph on Tuesday, said the university “strongly disagrees” with the AAUP’s findings.

“The University adhered to the guidelines of the AAUP throughout last year’s academic program review process. We remain committed to continuing collaborative efforts with our University community to bring new vitality to the future of liberal arts education at Illinois Wesleyan,” she said in the email.

Unlock all of our digital content. Our new offer: $3 for 3 months Community news. Videos. The latest updates from close to home and around the world. Support local journalism by becoming a Pantagraph member today.

However, Michael Theune, an IWU English professor who was vice chair of the faculty’s Council of University Programs and Policy when these decisions were being made, said the report brings “a certain degree of vindication” to the faculty’s concerns.

Last year, the board acted in July to discontinue programs in French, Italian, religious studies and anthropology. Originally, nine faculty members were to be affected by the discontinuation, but the university found other positions or came to retirement agreements with all but one tenured faculty member.

Although only one affected faculty member was terminated, the investigating committee said in its report that faculty leaders saw it as a matter of principle.

“If this can happen to one of us, it can happen to any of us,” the faculty leaders said in a letter summarized in the report.

“The effect on faculty morale at Illinois Wesleyan University has been baleful. This, too, is something about which all interviewed parties agreed,” the report said.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Theune said Tuesday, “it’s a little hard to determine (current morale) because essentially everyone has been teaching remotely” making it hard to meet with colleagues, but “I would agree with the report. My sense is that morale is low.”

Proposed program changes triggered rallies and calls to action on the liberal arts campus last year.

The board back-pedaled from one of the initial recommendations to downsize the School of Music amid protests from alumni, postponing that and some other recommendations from a Program Evaluation Task Force.

In her emailed statement, Nugent said, “It was disappointing, but not surprising, that this advocacy group for faculty interests decided to move forward with an investigation of Illinois Wesleyan and seven other universities for what AAUP considers ‘departures … from normative standards of academic governance.”

She wrote, “Notwithstanding the AAUP’s obvious lack of impartiality, the University cooperated fully with the investigation process.”

At issue is whether the program discontinuances were educational in nature or driven by financial considerations and whether every” effort was made to find suitable positions within the institution for those affected.

Two faculty members accepted tenured appointments in other departments; two entered phased-retirement agreements; two chose to continue teach until retirement age and two chose to enter separation agreements with the university.

In a response to the report provided to AAUP, Nugent and board chair Tim Szerlong described it as “an incomplete factual record” that “relies on hearsay, and furthermore, misrepresents facts in a number of ways.”

The IWU administration rejected the report “in its entirety” saying , “Not only does it accept without question faculty assertions that we believe to be inaccurate, but in doing so the report chooses to reiterate and emphasize particularly emotional and inflammatory language, rather than presenting an objective account.”

But Theune said the administration has not specified what the alleged inaccuracies or misrepresentations are.

The university declined a request from The Pantagraph for examples of what it believed to be inaccurate or misrepresented.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.