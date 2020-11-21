Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan University ends semester; all remote at other schools

Lamb is a member of the football team, but with no games played this fall, he felt like he didn’t get to know his teammates the way he usually would.

Carney-Hall said the university recognizes that the lack of the usual social interaction is tough, especially for freshmen. The isolation was furthered because most students were in single-occupancy rooms. It was a strategy used by many schools to limit the spread of COVID-19, but it also meant not having someone to talk to or meet for meals.

Carney-Hall said the university will be watching to see what impact the limited ability to make connections has on student retention.

ISU, elsewhere

Meanwhile, Saturday will be the last day for face-to-face and hybrid classes at ISU. The final week of classes, which starts Nov. 30, and semester exams will be online.

Residence halls will remain open after Thanksgiving break through the end of the semester. But ISU spokesman Eric Jome said, “We expect a lot of them probably will go home and stay home.”

He said, “That will further de-densify campus housing,” which already is operating at about 40% of its usual capacity.