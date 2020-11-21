Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan University ends semester; all remote at other schools

BLOOMINGTON — College students have left for Thanksgiving break and a lot of them won’t be coming back until next year.
Illinois Wesleyan University students took the last of their final exams and moved out of residence halls on Friday.
The end of fall semester will look different at Illinois State University and colleges in the area, too, as they turn to all-remote learning.
Blame COVID-19.
“Our faculty really have been tremendous advocates for students,” said Karla Carney-Hall, IWU vice president for student affairs, who noted that the decision to condense the semester was made in June.
“They did not want students to have to face technology challenges or resource challenges if they were at home trying to do it remotely. So they really wanted to complete the semester before the Thanksgiving break," she said.
It meant starting the semester a week earlier than usual at IWU and having classes on Labor Day and some Saturdays.
But is also meant not having to worry about where students traveled during Thanksgiving break and how many might return to campus after being exposed to COVID-19.
IWU has been telling students to “stay in your bubble,” said Carney-Hall. That’s the way to “keep your community safe and keep your home community safe,” she said.
IWU students filled study areas in State Farm Hall on Tuesday, the day before exams began. Some rooms had a video of a fireplace displayed on large screens for a homey touch.
“It’s been a rough semester,” said IWU sophomore Allison Everidge of Fishers, Ind.
Everidge, a triple major in psychology, biology and pre-med, said the online classes were the biggest challenge, especially an online chemistry lab.
Jenny Le, an economics major from Vietnam who graduates this semester, said with the condensed schedule, “It’s been a little rushed. … For every week, we had more homework to do.”
Because some classes were in a remote or hybrid mode, “We don’t have a lot of interaction with our professors,” said Le.
Plus, one of the biggest differences is, she said, ““We didn’t get to hang out with our friends.”
Not being able to “get out and meet people” as he expected to in college was one of the hard parts for Eli Lamb of Farmington, Mo., finishing his first semester as a health promotions and fitness management major.
Lamb is a member of the football team, but with no games played this fall, he felt like he didn’t get to know his teammates the way he usually would.
Carney-Hall said the university recognizes that the lack of the usual social interaction is tough, especially for freshmen. The isolation was furthered because most students were in single-occupancy rooms. It was a strategy used by many schools to limit the spread of COVID-19, but it also meant not having someone to talk to or meet for meals.
Carney-Hall said the university will be watching to see what impact the limited ability to make connections has on student retention.
ISU, elsewhere
Meanwhile, Saturday will be the last day for face-to-face and hybrid classes at ISU. The final week of classes, which starts Nov. 30, and semester exams will be online.
Residence halls will remain open after Thanksgiving break through the end of the semester. But ISU spokesman Eric Jome said, “We expect a lot of them probably will go home and stay home.”
He said, “That will further de-densify campus housing,” which already is operating at about 40% of its usual capacity.
Lincoln College switched to all remote learning on Nov. 5, ending in-person and hybrid classes about two weeks earlier than planned because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases. It will continue in that mode, including final exams, through the end of the semester. Friday is the last day students can stay on campus.
Friday also is the last day on campus for Eureka College students, with the remainder of the semester, including final exams, taking place online.
Spring semester is expected to look like fall semester at colleges and universities with a mix of in-person, hybrid and remote-learning courses.
“That is our plan today,” Carney-Hall said Tuesday. “We will be meeting over winter break to be responsive to changing conditions.”
Once again, IWU will have a condensed semester, starting a week later than usual but eliminating spring break to curtail travel by students, faculty and staff.
ISU considered eliminating spring break but decided to keep the usual March break over concerns about mental health.
COVID-19 testing
Both ISU and IWU have encouraged students to get tested before returning home so they will know whether they should isolate themselves. IWU tested 231 students on Wednesday, according spokesman John Twork.
Asymptomatic testing will be shut down during Thanksgiving break at ISU but symptomatic students will be able to be tested at Student Health Services Monday through Wednesday of break week.
Ramped-up testing is also part of the spring semester strategy, with a lot of that hinging on the saliva-based testing developed by the University of Illinois that is still awaiting approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
Once that approval is received, ISU plans to become a regional testing site.
John Baur, a chemistry professor serving as ISU’s COVID-19 testing coordinator, said equipment for the testing lab has been received but has not been installed.
Carney-Hall said IWU will do baseline test all of its just over 1,600 students who when they return Jan. 10, as they did before the start of the fall semester. The testing is required for all students with on-campus activities, such as classes, meetings and living in residence halls. Classes are scheduled to resume Jan. 13.
