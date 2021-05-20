Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan University fraternity suspended for 3 years after hazing

IWU plans to create a group to review existing hazing policies and expand education and awareness efforts. The group also will undertake a systematic review of the campus climate as it relates to fraternities and sororities.

The group, which will include students, will start its work this fall, said Carney-Hall.

She said that others, both current students and alumni, expressed concerns and shared stories of other incidents after the April incident, prompting further review.

“We want to make sure we’re being pro-active,” she said.

In the email, the university said, “These sanctions should not be seen as a loss of confidence in our campus leadership experiences or our fraternity and sorority community.”

The sanctions were invoked following an investigation by the university and Sigma Chi International Headquarters. “We worked together collaboratively,” said Carney-Hall.

In a statement on its website, Sigma Chi International Fraternity said the IWU chapter was closed by its executive committee "due to hazing and member accountability issues within the chapter.”