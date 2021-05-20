Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan University fraternity suspended for 3 years after hazing

BLOOMINGTON — An Illinois Wesleyan University fraternity involved in a hazing incident in April has lost recognition and been suspended for three years.
The hazing incident occurred April 10 at the Sigma Chi chapter house at 111 E. Emerson St., Bloomington. Karla Carney-Hall, IWU vice president for student affairs, said the student, a first-year member of Sigma Chi, was treated and returned to class, but she provided no further details regarding his injuries.
“The family continues to wrestle with this issue,” said Carney-Hall, and she hoped the resolution reached by the university would help them in that process.
The Alpha Iota chapter of Sigma Chi is prohibited from gathering for meetings or activities as a fraternity, including living in the chapter house, and cannot maintain a social media, according to an email sent Wednesday morning to students, families, faculty and staff.
In addition, three students went through an adjudication process with the All-University Judicial Committee, but the outcomes of that process are confidential.
IWU plans to create a group to review existing hazing policies and expand education and awareness efforts. The group also will undertake a systematic review of the campus climate as it relates to fraternities and sororities.
The group, which will include students, will start its work this fall, said Carney-Hall.
She said that others, both current students and alumni, expressed concerns and shared stories of other incidents after the April incident, prompting further review.
“We want to make sure we’re being pro-active,” she said.
In the email, the university said, “These sanctions should not be seen as a loss of confidence in our campus leadership experiences or our fraternity and sorority community.”
The sanctions were invoked following an investigation by the university and Sigma Chi International Headquarters. “We worked together collaboratively,” said Carney-Hall.
In a statement on its website, Sigma Chi International Fraternity said the IWU chapter was closed by its executive committee "due to hazing and member accountability issues within the chapter.”
Steve Schuyler, the international president, said closing a chapter is considered the last option, but, “our members’ actions and the severity of the circumstances made our decision for us. The Sigma Chi International Fraternity has a zero-tolerance policy for hazing.”
Sigma Chi alumni can gather in approved spaces for events, such as homecoming, during the suspension. However, current students cannot attend alumni events.
Sigma Chi will be eligible to return to campus with a new alumni advisory board and rechartered chapter in the 2024-25 academic year. If reinstated at that time, the chapter can recruit new members starting in spring 2025.
The rechartered chapter will be able to return to the chapter house in fall 2026 but will be required to have a live-in adviser at the expense of the chapter and meet occupancy requirements.
Carney-Hall said the university had a variety of education initiatives that included training on what constitutes hazing and how to report it.
“We know hazing occurs on college campuses,” she said, adding that it doesn’t just happen in sororities and fraternities.
About 30% of IWU students are active in fraternities or sororities, and the university has had 10 such organizations on campus, said Carney-Hall.
Sigma Chi had more than 65 members in spring, with 30 living in the chapter house, she said.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota