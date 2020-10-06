BLOOMINGTON — Kathy Lewton graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University five decades ago, but she can relate to the big changes being experienced by today’s students.

When Lewton and her classmates arrived on campus in the fall of 1966, chapel was mandatory, women wearing jeans was limited, no men were allowed in women’s dormitory rooms and women had to be in their rooms by a specific time.

By the time they graduated, all that had changed “and we were at war,” Lewton said.

During their college years, she and her classmates experienced changes in women’s roles, racial unrest, the assassinations of Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy, anti-war protests and the killing of four students at Kent State University by national guardsmen.

“That forged a spirit within our class,” said Lewton. “Our class has always been close.”

Similarly, today’s students are experiencing changes in gender roles, racial unrest, the killing of people of color by police and a pandemic that has turned their academic experiences upside down.

Against this backdrop, IWU is celebrating homecoming this week, but like many things during COVID-19, it will look different from the past.

Adriane Powell, director of alumni engagement, said, “We started thinking about this, honestly, back in March. … Let’s come up with Plan B and C along with Plan A.”

Powelll said, “We wanted to have some of the things the Titan community is used to having at homecoming.”

There will still be Back to College classes taught by alumni and a Ryan Beaupre 5k to honor the memory of a 1995 IWU graduate who was among the first casualties of “Operation Iraqi Freedom” in 2003. But they will be virtual.

Likewise, the alumni awards ceremony took place virtually on Monday. Representatives of IWU personally delivered the awards, with a gift basket and yard sign, to the three winners and recorded their acceptance speeches to be shown during the awards ceremony webinar.

This year’s recipients are Dr. Raymond “Pete” Davis, Class of 1980, distinguished alumni award; Sara Ghadiri, Class of 2011, Robert M. Montgomery Outstanding Young Alumni Award; and Gilbert “Gil” Dorsey, Class of 1962, Loyalty Award.

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Richard Jenkins and choreographer Sharon Jenkins, both of the class of 1969, will present a webinar Thursday for students and alumni.

The Campus Activity Board is presenting a virtual fall Big Show” with actor, comedian and television personality Josh Peck.

Other classes have postponed their reunions until next fall. But not the Class of 1970.

Although they still hope to have an in-person 50th reunion next fall, “When we saw they were going to do this virtual thing, we said, ‘We’ll do that, too,’” said Lewton. “It never occurred to us not to do it.”

Their planned activities include a “Fire Up for the 50th” virtual celebration with an update on the university from President Georgia Nugent and a 1960s trivia contest.

Lewton has fond memories of homecoming when she was a student: wondering about getting a date for the big dance, making floats out of tissue paper and chicken wire, attending the football game.

For this year’s students, homecoming memories will be different.

There will be no homecoming football game. But the athletics department plans to stream intrasquad scrimmages by the women’s volleyball at 4 p.m. Friday, men’s volleyball at 6:30 p.m. Friday and men’s soccer at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. In addition, the men’s and women’s swim teams will Facebook Live their time trials at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The annual lip sync contest wouldn’t work with people wearing masks. Instead, teams from about 10 fraternities, sororities and student organizations will compete in a dance contest Friday that will be livestreamed rather than having a live audience.

The annual pizza tasting will be outside this year with individual pre-packaged pizza portions.

“We really wanted them to have the feeling of celebration and pride in their institution” and be able to join together with their friends “over that bond of being a Titan,” said Marjorie Miller, assistant director of student involvement.

Powell is glad the university was able to put together a homecoming celebration but said, “I’ll miss walking across the Quad and seeing two people who haven’t seen each other for 50 years.”

Lewton, who also is an IWU trustee, noted that “everything had to turn on a dime” when COVID hit. But as she walks around campus, looking at students, she said, “They’re talking and they’re laughing and they’re learning.”

Reflecting on the experiences of her classmates and those of today’s students, Lewton said, “What I’m hoping it’s going to make them is resilient.”

