Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan University kicks off college graduation season

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University’s in-person commencement ceremonies on Sunday are the first of many at colleges and universities in the Pantagraph area.

To keep numbers down because of COVID-19 pandemic safety measures, IWU will have two ceremonies for the Class of 2021 — one at 10:30 a.m. and the other at 3 p.m. About 334 students are expected to participate in the two ceremonies.

There will be a separate ceremony for the Class of 2020 at 6:30 p.m. About 92 Class of 2020 graduates are expected to return. They did not have an in-person option last year because of the pandemic.

All three ceremonies will be in Tucci Stadium and the guest speaker will be Geisha Jimenez Williams, former chief executive officer and president of PG&E Corp. Her speech is titled, “Who Will Face the Challenges of Tomorrow? Why Not You?”