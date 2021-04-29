Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan University kicks off college graduation season

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University’s in-person commencement ceremonies on Sunday are the first of many at colleges and universities in the Pantagraph area.
To keep numbers down because of COVID-19 pandemic safety measures, IWU will have two ceremonies for the Class of 2021 — one at 10:30 a.m. and the other at 3 p.m. About 334 students are expected to participate in the two ceremonies.
There will be a separate ceremony for the Class of 2020 at 6:30 p.m. About 92 Class of 2020 graduates are expected to return. They did not have an in-person option last year because of the pandemic.
All three ceremonies will be in Tucci Stadium and the guest speaker will be Geisha Jimenez Williams, former chief executive officer and president of PG&E Corp. Her speech is titled, “Who Will Face the Challenges of Tomorrow? Why Not You?”
Students are limited to four guests and masks will be required. The ceremonies will be livestreamed at www.iwu.edu/commencement. In the event of severe weather, the ceremonies will be moved to the Performance Gym at the Shirk Center.
Illinois State University
There will be no traditional in-person commencement ceremonies at Illinois State University this spring. However, ISU scheduled individual Redbird Stage Crossings over a period of several days, which allowed graduates to cross the stage in Redbird Arena and have their pictures taken as their name and picture were displayed on a large screen.
Pre-recorded online ceremonies, which include graduate slide shows and remarks from President Larry Dietz, students and administrators from each college will be available for viewing beginning May 7 on the university’s website. There are separate online ceremonies for each college. The links can be found at graduationservices.ilstu.edu.
ISU expects to award about 3,400 bachelor’s degrees and more than 700 grauate degrees to spring and summer 2021 graduates.
Lincoln College
The Lincoln Center will be the site for Lincoln College’s commencement on May 8. The ceremony for graduates of the Accelerated Bridge to Education will be at 9 a.m. and the ceremony for traditional students will be at 2 p.m.
Each graduate will be limited to two guests. Face coverings and physical distancing will be required and guests will be temperature screened before entering the Lincoln Center gymnasium.
The ceremony will be streamed through LCTV for live and recorded viewing.
Lincoln Christian University
Commencement will be May 8 at the Earl C. Hargrove Chapel at Lincoln Christian University. The ceremony for the Class of 020 will be at 9 a.m. and the Class of 2021 will be at 2 p.m. The guest speaker will be Ed Stetzer, dean of the School of Mission, Ministry and Leadership at Wheaton College and executive director of the Wheaton College Billy Graham Center.
Heartland Community College
Commencement at Heartland Community College will be virtual on May 14 but an in-person diploma event will take place on campus at 2 p.m.
Students who signed up to take part in the diploma event will receive a cap, gown and any stoles/cords in advance. They will be able to walk through the Rob Widmer Quad with up to four friends or family members, receive their diploma and have their picture taken.
The virtual commencement will stream on the college’s Facebook page and YouTube at 6:30 p.m.
Eureka College
McKinzie Field will be the site for Eureka College’s commencement at 10:30 a.m. May 15. If it rains, the ceremony will take place in the Donald B. Cerf Center with students in Becker Auditorium and guests in the Terrill Rooms. An estimated 119 students will be graduating. Graduate are limited to two guests.
