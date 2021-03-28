Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan University professor adapts biology lab amid pandemic

BLOOMINGTON — Shortly before spring break last year, an Illinois Wesleyan University student asked her professor if she had considered using online simulations to replace animal dissections.
“My answer was that I had never found teaching resources in such digital formats that I was convinced really gave a meaningful substitute for hands-on dissection experiences,” said Sheryl Soukup, an adjunct assistant professor of biology and laboratory coordinator. “Then COVID hit and everything changed.”
Soukup said, “It was just a scramble. … You throw everything up in the air and catch as much as we can deliver.”
As spring break was extended, Soukup went to her lab, took pictures of specimens that would be needed for review and testing, then cleaned the lab thoroughly.
“I had this eerie feeling that I was not going to be back there for a long time,” said Soukup.
She was right. The remainder of the semester took place remotely.
“I taught them in one format and had to test them in another,” Soukup said of her students.
Normally, students would be given practical exams, with students moving from seat to seat, peering into microscopes to look at real specimens of tissue slices and answer questions. Instead, they were given online exams.
Students are back in the lab this academic year, but, like many things, the experience has changed.
With social distancing requirements, only 14 students can be in the lab at one time. The usual two-hour lab sessions were cut to one hour, with students expected to do pre-lab exercises and post-lab homework.
Instead of working on dissections in teams, each student has their own specimen to dissect: a sheep heart, brain and eye. That resulted in increased costs, but was offset by not having students dissect a fetal pig. Soukup said the one-hour lab sessions were too short to do a meaningful pig dissection.
Another key addition was an online program called “Complete Anatomy.”
The platform is used by many medical schools and allows students to manipulate and examine animations of bones, muscles and other body systems.
Cleaning microscopes, slides and bone specimens after each person would not only be impractical but potentially harmful to resources, said Soukup.
During a recent in-person lab where students were dissecting sheep hearts, an animation of a beating heart from Complete Anatomy was projected on a screen. Soukup was able to move it to show different sides and angles and compare it to what students were seeing on their dissection trays.
The Complete Anatomy program is crucial for students who are taking the lab remotely. That includes a student in Turkey. The online lab also has been attended by students who miss an in-person lab because of illness or quarantine.
“Having the Complete Anatomy is a very good study tool you can access," said Jessica Papierniak of Barrington, a junior in nursing who is a lab assistant. The university’s subscription allows students to download it on two devices.
But Papierniak, who took the class in its traditional format as a freshman, said this year’s students are missing the hands-on experience of looking through a microscope and handling bones.
Another lab assistant, junior Lauren Krinke, a nursing major from Mukwonago, Wisconsin, said the one-hour lab “felt really rushed,” but the pre-lab work helps because students “already know what they’re going to do.”
Josh Tong, a freshman in nursing from Naperville, agreed that the advance work is helpful, but said, “I really like hands on.”
Soukup said she expects to retain some of the new practices, such as pre-lab preparation, even after the pandemic is over.
“I look forward to when we marry the two together,” the best of digital and traditional learning, said Soukup. “I’ve become more open-minded about using new things.”
Soukup's children, a junior in high school and a junior in college, have helped her adapt to the technology favored by her students.
“I feel grateful having kids that age. They help me see through the eyes of a student,” said Soukup.
