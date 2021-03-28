Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan University professor adapts biology lab amid pandemic

“I taught them in one format and had to test them in another,” Soukup said of her students.

Normally, students would be given practical exams, with students moving from seat to seat, peering into microscopes to look at real specimens of tissue slices and answer questions. Instead, they were given online exams.

Students are back in the lab this academic year, but, like many things, the experience has changed.

With social distancing requirements, only 14 students can be in the lab at one time. The usual two-hour lab sessions were cut to one hour, with students expected to do pre-lab exercises and post-lab homework.

Instead of working on dissections in teams, each student has their own specimen to dissect: a sheep heart, brain and eye. That resulted in increased costs, but was offset by not having students dissect a fetal pig. Soukup said the one-hour lab sessions were too short to do a meaningful pig dissection.

Another key addition was an online program called “Complete Anatomy.”

The platform is used by many medical schools and allows students to manipulate and examine animations of bones, muscles and other body systems.