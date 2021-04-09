Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan University raises more than $2.5 million in one day

BLOOMINGTON — Bolstered by a $1 million challenge from an anonymous alumnus and the donations it inspired, Illinois Wesleyan University raised more than $2.5 million during Thursday’s “All In for Wesleyan” day of giving, shattering a record.
Its 2020 “All In” campaign, delayed until June because of the COVID-19 pandemic, raised a record $1,007,555. The university’s initial goal for this year’s 24-hour campaign had been $1 million.
That goal gained extra significance when an alumnus said he would donate $1 million if all other donations totaled that amount.
The university said donations hit the $1 million mark shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday.
The fund drive also set a record for most donors. The previous high point was 2,475 in 2013. This year, 3,587 donors participated in “All In.”
"The $1 million challenge was a remarkable, first-of-its-kind challenge — we just knew the Titan community would step up and exceed expectations,” Elizabeth Chambers-Klatt, director of annual giving, said Friday.
“As the day progressed, it became very clear that they were inspired by what was taking place. The momentum continued throughout the day, and the result was a historical day for Illinois Wesleyan,” she said.
This was IWU’s ninth annual day of giving.
“Our supporters are able to designate their gift to an area of their choosing from student scholarships and programming, academic departments, strategic initiatives and so much more," she said. "Every contribution directly helps Illinois Wesleyan students learn, grow and become the leaders of tomorrow.”
In addition to the $1 million challenge, there were several other "pacesetter challenges" designed to spur involvement.
“The generosity of our donors creates opportunities for current and future students to pursue excellence through experiential learning in and outside the classroom,” said Chambers-Klatt.
Anyone who wants to make a donation can do so at www.iwu.edu/giving.
