Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan University raises more than $2.5 million in one day

“As the day progressed, it became very clear that they were inspired by what was taking place. The momentum continued throughout the day, and the result was a historical day for Illinois Wesleyan,” she said.

This was IWU’s ninth annual day of giving.

“Our supporters are able to designate their gift to an area of their choosing from student scholarships and programming, academic departments, strategic initiatives and so much more," she said. "Every contribution directly helps Illinois Wesleyan students learn, grow and become the leaders of tomorrow.”

In addition to the $1 million challenge, there were several other "pacesetter challenges" designed to spur involvement.

“The generosity of our donors creates opportunities for current and future students to pursue excellence through experiential learning in and outside the classroom,” said Chambers-Klatt.