Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan University sees 9% increase in new students

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University had a 9% increase in new student enrollment this fall, with 487 new students compared to 446 a year ago.
Overall enrollment held steady at 1,636.
University officials have said previously that an enrollment of 1,630 to 1,650 is a "sweet spot."
Illinois State University expects to announce its fall enrollment figures soon, ISU spokesman Eric Jome said Thursday.
More than a quarter of IWU's new students — 131 — identified themselves as people of color. IWU reported that is the third most diverse class of students in its history.
“As many universities across the country face significant enrollment declines amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are especially pleased to be breaking this trend with a larger-than expected group of diverse, accomplished students,” President S. Georgia Nugent said in a statement Thursday.
“The strength of this class underscores the value of an Illinois Wesleyan educational experience and the personal attention our faculty and staff provide each student — whether they opted to pursue their courses in person, online, or with hybrid delivery this fall,” she said.
The incoming class has an average GPA of 3.8. It includes 62 first-generation students.
IWU also saw a 35% increase in transfer students. There are 42 new transfer students including nine from Heartland Community College.
Noting the challenges of recruiting students during a pandemic, Dean of Admissions Greg King said, “Being able to hold still (at 1,636 students) in this environment is a testament to the audience realizing all the good things we have going on here.”
A year ago, King said he hoped to increase new student enrollment by 10, so the climbing from 446 to 487 new students was a bonus.
Nugent said, “We also believe that a number of students opted to defer their enrollments due to the pandemic, and we look forward to having those students join us this spring or next fall.”
King would like to see a total enrollment of 1,650 by next year, which he called “a sweet spot” for keeping class sizes small.
IWU has an average class size of 16, which became an extra selling point for parents concerned about the safety of their children going away to college, said King.
“A lot of families in June and July were really putting a value on the smaller class experience,” he said. “That was something that we heard over and over again.”
IWU continues to see growth in students from McLean County since announcing its McLean County Scholarship Initiative over 2½ years ago. The scholarship, supported by Illinois Wesleyan Associates, provides at least $30,000 a year for graduates of McLean County high schools. More than $1.1 million has been raised by local community and business leaders and IWU alumni.
A record 58 new students are from McLean County this fall, a 38% increase over last year.
Scholarships such as the IWU Alumni Association Building Diversity Endowed Scholarship and the George “Gus” A. Hill Scholarship for Inclusion also have aided IWU’s ability to recruit students from underrepresented populations, said King. Hill, a member of the class of 1880, was IWU’s first Black graduate.
About 75% to 80% of IWU students come from Illinois, said King, but this year the incoming class includes students from six countries, 30 states and Washington, D.C.
King said the value of diversity, whether it’s ethnic, racial or geographic, “really shows up in the classroom. They are able to share a different set of experiences.” He said it helps students “approach problem-solving from a different perspective.”
One of the challenges faced in recruiting this year’s class was the shift away from on-campus visits in mid-March when the pandemic resulted in the campus being closed, but King said that also may have helped recruiting out-of-state students.
“In the midst of all the pivoting, we began to have virtual meeting with prospective students and families,” he said. “It gave us an opportunity to connect with students that maybe wouldn’t have made a visit.”
The virtual visits included online meetings with professors and current students in the programs in which prospective students were interested, he explained.
“We are making in-person visits now but we’re going to continue doing virtual visits,” he said.
Another switch for next year’s incoming class will be a test-optional admissions process.
With so many students unable to take the ACT or SAT college admissions tests in April or even now, King said, applicants will be given the option of submitting an essay and undergoing an admissions interview.
