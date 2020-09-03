Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan University sees 9% increase in new students

The incoming class has an average GPA of 3.8. It includes 62 first-generation students.

IWU also saw a 35% increase in transfer students. There are 42 new transfer students including nine from Heartland Community College.

Noting the challenges of recruiting students during a pandemic, Dean of Admissions Greg King said, “Being able to hold still (at 1,636 students) in this environment is a testament to the audience realizing all the good things we have going on here.”

A year ago, King said he hoped to increase new student enrollment by 10, so the climbing from 446 to 487 new students was a bonus.

Nugent said, “We also believe that a number of students opted to defer their enrollments due to the pandemic, and we look forward to having those students join us this spring or next fall.”

King would like to see a total enrollment of 1,650 by next year, which he called “a sweet spot” for keeping class sizes small.

IWU has an average class size of 16, which became an extra selling point for parents concerned about the safety of their children going away to college, said King.