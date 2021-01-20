Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan University speaker calls pandemic an opportunity to address health care gaps

BLOOMINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic has provided an opportunity to address disparities in health care, the Illinois Wesleyan University Founders Day speaker said Wednesday.
Even before the pandemic, research showed that Blacks were not getting the same caliber of health care as whites and were more negatively affected by social factors in health such as poverty, noted Dr. Stephanie Whyte, a 1991 IWU graduate and physician serving as senior clinical solutions medical director for Aetna Medicaid.
That disparity received greater emphasis with research showing that predominantly Black counties had three times the infection rate and six times the death rate from COVID-19 when compared to predominantly white counties, she said.
“Here’s an opportunity here. Let’s talk about those disparities. Let’s talk about — now that we’re in a pandemic — how do we address them,” said Whyte.
Her talk reflected the title of her address, “COVID-19: The Great Disruptor.” Originally planned to be given in person on campus, instead it was presented on IWU’s YouTube channel.
“Everything was turned on its ear with the pandemic,” she said. “Evolve or die — that’s a part of life but a part of the pandemic.”
She related some of her own experiences as a Black medical professional and others she knew being treated differently. Her examples included the time she went for treatment for severe migraine pain and the doctor repeatedly said he didn’t prescribe narcotics for migraine pain, even though that’s not what she asked for.
“I think of those I care for or have cared for who can’t articulate for themselves, who can’t use the medical jargon,” said Whyte.
Her talk coincided with IWU's annual Martin Luther King Jr. teach-in, and Whyte was to give a presentation later in the day on "Blackness and U.S. Healthcare" to students, faculty and staff as part of the teach-in.
Her Founders Day speech addressed other “lows” in 2020, such as the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor that triggered civil unrest.
“It kind of set the stage for many of us to feel a sense of ‘I’m not going to take this anymore,’ a sense of intolerance,” said Whyte.
In calling those listening to action, Whyte said, “We all have a collaborative role here.” She said the solutions include asking yourself whether you are exhibiting anti-racist behavior and whether you are being an ally and championing a cause, from racial injustice to immigration to health care.
Although changes are needed at an institutional level, such as addressing implicit bias and providing culturally sensitive awareness training, Whyte said, “In order to impact the system you have to start with the individual, because the individual overpowers the system.”
The address complemented IWU’s intellectual theme for this academic year, “Health, Healing and Humanity.”
IWU President Georgia Nugent said, “While this theme was chosen before 2020, it obviously could not be more relevant today as we see these three inextricably intertwined in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.”
Interim University Chaplain Monica Corsaro opened the convocation by invoking the words of King when he spoke at IWU in 1966: “I still have faith in the future and I still have faith in America because I love America and believe that we will continue to build a coalition of conscience that one day will solve our problems.”
