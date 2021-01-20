Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan University speaker calls pandemic an opportunity to address health care gaps

“Everything was turned on its ear with the pandemic,” she said. “Evolve or die — that’s a part of life but a part of the pandemic.”

She related some of her own experiences as a Black medical professional and others she knew being treated differently. Her examples included the time she went for treatment for severe migraine pain and the doctor repeatedly said he didn’t prescribe narcotics for migraine pain, even though that’s not what she asked for.

“I think of those I care for or have cared for who can’t articulate for themselves, who can’t use the medical jargon,” said Whyte.

Her talk coincided with IWU's annual Martin Luther King Jr. teach-in, and Whyte was to give a presentation later in the day on "Blackness and U.S. Healthcare" to students, faculty and staff as part of the teach-in.

Her Founders Day speech addressed other “lows” in 2020, such as the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor that triggered civil unrest.

“It kind of set the stage for many of us to feel a sense of ‘I’m not going to take this anymore,’ a sense of intolerance,” said Whyte.