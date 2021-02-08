Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan University students thank donors amid pandemic

NORMAL — Illinois Wesleyan University student Hannah Rahm and her family have faced several challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. That has made her even more grateful for support from donors to the university.
Rahm, a sophomore from Evergreen Park majoring in secondary education and history, was staffing a table Monday in the Memorial Center on the annual Thank a Giver Day — a day when students are encouraged to write notes to donors expressing their thanks.
Maggie Perkins, assistant director for alumni giving, said it’s a symbolic date 70% through the academic year when donations from parents, alumni and friends as well as external grants begin to fill the gap left after tuition and fees.
They were hoping to collect about 1,400 notes but it could be more difficult this year with many students taking online classes.
Rahm’s father was laid off near the start of the pandemic. He returned to work, but his job is in jeopardy again. Meanwhile, her mother, who works as a case manager at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, has contracted COVID-19 twice.
The second time was in November just as Rahm finished final exams and was about to go home. She reached out to the university for support and was able to stay in Bloomington a few extra days while things settled at home.
“I’m grateful for parents and alumni. … I have an alumni scholarship, scholarships like this make it possible for me to go to college,” she said. “It’s great to be able to thank them."
Rahm is not alone.
“Ninety-five percent of incoming students from all backgrounds qualify for scholarship or grant assistance,” said Perkins.
Junior Aja Grant, a psychology major from Lansing, was among those writing a thank-you note on Monday.
“Freshman year was rough for me financially. There was a possibility I wouldn’t be able to go to school,” she said. Scholarships funded by donors allowed her to continue.
Caleb Kelahan, a freshman in acting from Edwardsville, said, “I’m thankful for people who donate, especially during hard financial times with COVID. … It’s what keeps our university running.”
