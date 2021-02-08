Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan University students thank donors amid pandemic

Rahm’s father was laid off near the start of the pandemic. He returned to work, but his job is in jeopardy again. Meanwhile, her mother, who works as a case manager at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, has contracted COVID-19 twice.

The second time was in November just as Rahm finished final exams and was about to go home. She reached out to the university for support and was able to stay in Bloomington a few extra days while things settled at home.

“I’m grateful for parents and alumni. … I have an alumni scholarship, scholarships like this make it possible for me to go to college,” she said. “It’s great to be able to thank them."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rahm is not alone.

“Ninety-five percent of incoming students from all backgrounds qualify for scholarship or grant assistance,” said Perkins.

Junior Aja Grant, a psychology major from Lansing, was among those writing a thank-you note on Monday.

“Freshman year was rough for me financially. There was a possibility I wouldn’t be able to go to school,” she said. Scholarships funded by donors allowed her to continue.