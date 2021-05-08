 Skip to main content
Watch now: In final address at Illinois State University, president praises grads' 'resilience'
COVID-19 didn't stop a few thousand ISU students from documenting their graduation thanks to some careful planning by ISU staff.

NORMAL — Illinois State University President Larry Dietz praised this year’s graduates for their “limitless capacity for resilience” amid a pandemic as he gave the final commencement address of his 50-year career in higher education.

Dietz, who is retiring June 30, called the occasion “a bittersweet time” for him.

“My half-century in higher education has been a time of jubilant success, sometimes tempered by daunting challenges. And graduates, if you haven’t already found out, much of life is like that,” he said in recorded remarks featured this weekend in online commencement ceremonies.

Links to the online ceremonies can be found at graduationservices.ilstu.edu.

050821-blm-loc-1isucommencement

Illinois State University renewable energy major Christopher Thankan of Bloomington spoofs a kiss on a cardboard cutout of President Larry Dietz after he crossed the stage for graduates at Redbird Arena on April 22.

About 3,400 bachelor’s degrees and more than 700 graduate degrees were expected to be awarded to spring and summer 2021 graduates, according to the university.

Like last May and December, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented ISU from having a traditional in-person ceremony, although it did organize a Redbird Stage Walk, which allowed graduates to walk across a stage in Redbird Arena, receive a diploma cover and pose for pictures.

There was no traditional homecoming their senior year. Most took classes online. Football season was moved to spring then cut short. The usual places where students hang out had limited capacity; some even closed, at least temporarily.

Watch now: Retiring Illinois State University president praised, successor to be named soon

But rather than “dwell on what couldn’t be done,” Dietz told graduates, “I hope you will take a moment to reflect with pride on what you have accomplished as students and what we collectively achieved as a university.”

Dietz said, “I am so proud of you because you demonstrated that you have a limitless capacity for resilience, a characteristic that will serve you well throughout your lives.”

In reflecting on his own time at ISU, Dietz told the students, “It is my relationship with you that has kept me feeling young and fresh and always optimistic about the future. That’s because you are the future — and when I look into your eyes, I beam with excitement and I know that we can all look forward to a brighter tomorrow.”

