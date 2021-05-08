Watch now: In final address at Illinois State University, president praises grads' 'resilience'

There was no traditional homecoming their senior year. Most took classes online. Football season was moved to spring then cut short. The usual places where students hang out had limited capacity; some even closed, at least temporarily.

But rather than “dwell on what couldn’t be done,” Dietz told graduates, “I hope you will take a moment to reflect with pride on what you have accomplished as students and what we collectively achieved as a university.”

Dietz said, “I am so proud of you because you demonstrated that you have a limitless capacity for resilience, a characteristic that will serve you well throughout your lives.”

In reflecting on his own time at ISU, Dietz told the students, “It is my relationship with you that has kept me feeling young and fresh and always optimistic about the future. That’s because you are the future — and when I look into your eyes, I beam with excitement and I know that we can all look forward to a brighter tomorrow.”

