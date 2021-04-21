Watch now: Inside a $44 million effort to make new Illinois State University engineering school

Among companies that have been consulted during this process are Archer Daniels Midland, Caterpillar, the Farnsworth Group, Rivian and Toyota.

The next big step, expected at the May meeting of the board, will be to have the board authorize the administration to seek approval from the Illinois Board of Higher Education to create a college of engineering.

Once that’s done, Tarhule expects it to take about a year for the IBHE to review the request and act.

Engineering majors aren’t the only boost to enrollment that is expected.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The American Society for Engineering Education has found that 40% to 50% of engineering students change majors.

Students admitted to engineering programs are very bright and “it’s pretty rare to just quit school,” said Stephens. Instead, they are likely to switch to a different major but not switch schools, he said.

ISU plans to recruit 720 students to reach the desired 520 engineer student who graduate but Tarhule emphasized there will be “success initiatives” and he hopes ISU does better than the national average of students persisting to an engineering degree.