Watch now: Inside plans for a $5 million Normal playground

NORMAL — Mixing art and play to create an enriching sensory experience that promotes cognitive development is the cornerstone of a $5 million playground planned for Colene Hoose Elementary School.

"What's emerging is a pretty spectacular design for Colene Hoose school," said Adam Bienenstock, a natural playground designer and builder with Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds. "This is a legacy piece."

Creating a nature play area, Bienenstock said, allows children to explore and gain necessary sensory experiences that support cognitive development. Bienenstock said studies have shown such experiences, like the ones that will be found throughout the playground, reduce bullying and boost test scores.

Designs for the 16-acre project, funded by Charlie Jobson and the Jobson Foundation, will be finalized this fall with ground breaking expected next spring.

Jobson, a long-time Normal resident and former student of Colene Hoose, donated more than $5 million to create the playground in honor of his parents. The Jobson Foundation is also committing $75,000 per year for three years after the playground's completion for maintenance.

Bienenstock gave a short update on the playground development plans during a short presentation to the McLean County Greenways Advisory Committee. He said developers hope to have 75% of the playgrounds design finalized by the end of September, and 95% by the end of October.

Ground breaking on the project was originally slated for the fall, but developers have held off to dedicate more time to designing. Now, the plan is to have the playground fully completed by fall 2022.

"Charlie Jobson didn't want to just drop money on a sculpture," Bienenstock said. "He wants to see that level of quality and expertise on this project."

He added, "This is a much more realistic timeline."

When the project nears its construction phase, Bienenstock said, developers are interested in working with the community to incorporate local pieces, such as materials like wood or plants. The idea is to create the natural play area to reflect the community and region.

But a new "Beaver Lodge" — a climbing area made out of suspended wood — is already installed and will open for play by the end of the week, Bienenstock said.

"We're super excited," McLean County Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weickle said Thursday. "I know the kids are going to be thrilled when they get to see the beaver lodge in the next couple weeks."

Helle Nebelong, a landscape architect from Copenhagen, is helping design the project with Bienenstock.

During the presentation Bienenstock also touched on safety related concerns. He said all aspects of the project will be ADA compliant and follow federal safety regulations. The playground will also incorporate lighting and sightlines for adult supervision.

In terms of playground hours, Weickle said the playground would be closed to the public during regular school hours, but open to the community in the evenings and on weekends.

"We have had many conversations about making sure the natural playground is safe," said Weickle.

Weickle also said there are multiple opportunities to incorporate the playground into educational programming opportunities.

"There will be parts of this playground where students will be able to identify certain types of plants," she said. "There are lots of opportunities for classrooms to go out and have lessons. I think we're going to have a plethora of opportunities."

