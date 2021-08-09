Watch now: Inside the big move-in Monday for these Illinois State students

NORMAL — Drawers full of Jordan sneakers, quilt-wrapped mirrors, an artificial palm tree and many many suitcases and boxes made their way into the residence halls of Illinois State University as move-in week officially kicked off Monday morning.

After a pandemic-struck start to her freshman year, Grace Gelfo and her mom Jaime were ready early to take on sophomore year — car packed up and on the road by 7 a.m., heading to campus from Tinley Park.

“We moved her into Tri Towers for three and a half weeks and moved her out last year, so that was kind of tough,” Jaime Gelfo said, noting she’s feeling more confident, “more so than last year” that the students will be safe and able to stay on campus.

“Considering the year she had with her senior year and then her freshman year of college, she’s ready full speed ahead.”

Families filled the parking lots surrounding Hewett, Manchester, Watterson, Wright, Wilkins and Haynie halls, unpacking vehicles, spinning plastic wrap around bundles of their belongings and patiently waiting for their turn in the move-in process.

Madissen Gough of Huntley leaned against a small tower of boxes while her mom, Kristie, took a seat on one of her daughter’s cushions while they waited.

“Last year I was a wreck, but this year I’m calm, ready to go, ready to send her back,” said Kristie Gough. “I just hope they get to stay.”

The move-in process was extended last year from a condensed few days to a weeklong venture to provide more physical space amid COVID-19 mitigations.

“And people actually ended up liking it that way so we kept it,” said university spokesman Eric Jome.

Southbound Fell Avenue will be closed for the week in front of Manchester-Hewett, and a lane will also be closed in front of Tri Towers. The last day of move-in will be Sunday with classes starting Monday, Aug. 16.

“I haven’t cried yet,” said Stacey O’Day of Chicago, helping her daughter Kelley Moritz head into her second semester as a student but her first semester on-campus.

Dana Dixon echoed that sentiment, saying she’s simply feeling “like a mom.”

“Mixed feelings, like this whole process is very stressful, but everybody’s so nice that it makes it a lot better,” said Dixon of Crest Hill, moving in her youngest son Brandon Bell for his freshman year. “I’m sad because I’m so used to him being around me but at the same time, I’m happy because it’s time for him to spread his wings.”

Antonio Brown, a freshman from Chicago, said he was excited and ready to put his focus on his kinesthesiology major after years of playing basketball.

“So at least I’m going to stay around the court and the game of basketball,” he said, weighed down by two backpacks hanging from his back and chest.

Groups of volunteers had a hand in the heavy lifting as well as handing out water and informational packets.

“We kind of have like two freshman classes this year since a lot of students weren’t on campus last year, and so they just needed a little bit of extra help and we’re here to serve campus,” said Mackenzie Walker, a “Curb Bird” volunteer who helped students with move-in as part of Encounter Campus Ministry. “It’s been fun so far. Day one’s been good, a little rainy but it’s alright.”

She was one of about 200 volunteers who will help ease the move-in process this week, as just shy of 4,000 students fill campus. Fewer students will live in on-campus housing this year than in pre-pandemic semesters, as the university eliminated triple and quad rooms amid COVID mitigations.

Monday was expected to be the busiest day for move-in with 1,100 people registered.

“It’s been going really smoothly and we’re all really excited to have them back,” said Ed Campbell, assistant director of marketing and assessment in university housing services. “There’s a new kind of light in their eyes, that I feel like I haven’t seen before. … I think they’re just ready to get on campus and start a more traditional year.”

