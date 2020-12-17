Watch now: Inside the lab that will COVID test Illinois State University students

NORMAL — Zain Becerra just earned his master’s degree in chemistry from Illinois State University and started a new job, but he won’t necessarily be sad if the job doesn’t last.
Becerra is part of the team hired to run the saliva-based COVID-19 testing lab being established on campus.
“We all want to be done with COVID and get back to normal life,” said Becerra, during a tour of the facility on the second floor of the Science Lab Building, where he is one of three lab techs.
In the meantime, “It feels good to be part of this,” said Becerra. “You want to help people. That’s why we entered the field. We want to help the community.”
The lab has been certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments, regulations that include federal standards for facilities that test human specimens for health assessment or to diagnose, prevent or treat disease.
Chemistry professor John Baur, ISU’s COVID-19 testing coordinator, said they hope to have the lab running in early January but there are still a couple of hurdles to overcome.
A crucial step is for the University of Illinois to receive approval from the federal Food and Drug Administration for its Illinois SHIELD saliva-based testing to be used beyond its own campuses. ISU’s lab is to be part of the expanded Illinois SHIELD network.
In addition, work needs to be done on the medical records interface that transfers the results from the lab to those who will notify the people who were tested.
“We have to do some customization,” said Baur.
To cover any gaps between students returning in spring and the saliva-based testing being ready, the ISU board of trustees authorized a six-month contract with Reditus Laboratories of Pekin to continue on-campus testing, as needed, through June.
Testing is an important part of ISU's strategy for limiting spread of the coronavirus.
Kim Garris, technology supervisor, said it will take about four hours from the time a sample begins the process in the lab until the results are ready to be transmitted. As many as 1,000 samples can be going through analysis at the same time if all three PCR analysis machines are in operation, she said.
Plans call for ISU to have several sample collection sites, with samples delivers every hour, said Garris.
“We’re not sure of our sample volume at this point,” she said. Additional staff could be hired and another shift added if needed.
All the samples are bar-coded, with no personally identifying information seen by workers in the lab said Garris.
The initial work when samples arrive, such as scanning bar codes, will be done by student processors. Then the lab techs take over.
In addition to Becerra, two other lab techs with degrees from ISU are part of the team: Eva Gunawan, who received her master’s degree in biotechnology in December, and Jacinda Nunez, who received her bachelor’s degree in biology a year ago.
Like Becerra, Nunez said, “I wanted to be a part of some sort of solution.”
“We all come from different backgrounds. We are using all of our skill sets that we learned at ISU,” said Gunawan.
The trio started their training at St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur and are refining their skills on the lab equipment while waiting for actual testing to begin.
“They’re working together as a team very well,” said Garris.
The lab techs can either manually extract 100 microliters of fluid from each saliva tube and transfer it for analysis or monitor a robotic device that performs the process.
Becerra said good communication is important as the samples move through the various steps.
“There are four different genes we look for,” explained Becerra. “Once we have a positive test, we repeat the test to ensure accurate results.”
Each plate of samples has two positive and two negative controls as another way to ensure accuracy, said Garris.
The special racks that hold the plastic tubes with the saliva samples were getting hard to find, so ISU is using a 3-D printer in chemistry department to create the 96-well racks, she said.
