Watch now: Inside the lab that will COVID test Illinois State University students

NORMAL — Zain Becerra just earned his master’s degree in chemistry from Illinois State University and started a new job, but he won’t necessarily be sad if the job doesn’t last.

Becerra is part of the team hired to run the saliva-based COVID-19 testing lab being established on campus.

“We all want to be done with COVID and get back to normal life,” said Becerra, during a tour of the facility on the second floor of the Science Lab Building, where he is one of three lab techs.

In the meantime, “It feels good to be part of this,” said Becerra. “You want to help people. That’s why we entered the field. We want to help the community.”

The lab has been certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments, regulations that include federal standards for facilities that test human specimens for health assessment or to diagnose, prevent or treat disease.

Chemistry professor John Baur, ISU’s COVID-19 testing coordinator, said they hope to have the lab running in early January but there are still a couple of hurdles to overcome.