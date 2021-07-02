Watch now: International programs at Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan still affected by COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — Study abroad programs are slowly returning in higher education, including Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities, but the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on international students who want to study in the United States.

“Right now we’re in a waiting game,” said Greg King, IWU director of admissions.

“This year we have one of the largest number of applicants that we’ve ever had in our history and the largest number of deposits in at least five or six years,” said King. However, “of almost 40 international deposits, we only have six that have visas or consulate appointments right now.”

The story is similar at ISU.

Perry Schoon, interim associate vice president for global education and online initiatives, said confirmations are up about 52% from a year ago, “but we’re not certain who will be able to come.”

U.S. students are having better luck going abroad, although they have faced challenges, too.

IWU had three students studying abroad at the University of Oxford in England last fall. The university went ahead with its usual semester abroad program in Spain this spring, but limited the time in Barcelona to 90 days, providing some of the coursework in the United States instead.

“Students who study abroad want to travel,” and that wasn’t possible during the pandemic, said Stacey Shimizu, director of IWU’s study abroad program.

On the other hand, they were seeing more of the “real” Barcelona, she said: “They weren’t surrounded by tourists and Americans. They came to appreciate that.”

ISU took a more conservative approach. It will be sending its first groups abroad this fall and they will be smaller than usual, said Alex Ratcliff-Haner, associate director of study abroad at ISU.

Normally, ISU would send about 100 students abroad in fall, she said. This fall, 25 ISU students will be taking a semester-long or full-year program and 15 are signed up for a fall break program.

“Since we do have a smaller group … we felt we could provide a lot more detail in reviewing those countries,” said Ratcliff-Haner.

She pointed to a spreadsheet on her computer that contained information on each country, including advisory levels from the U.S. State Department and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; requirements for COVID-19 testing and quarantines; and visa and resident permit requirements.

Shimizu and Ratcliff-Haner agreed that studying abroad leads to personal growth for students.

“They come back more comfortable with uncertainty, more adaptable. They come back open to new challenges,” said Shimizu.

Ratcliff-Haner said, “They come back and things don’t seem as scary. They have had opportunities to do different things and test themselves.”

Meanwhile, having international students on campus is “the flip side of the study abroad experience,” said Shimizu.

Students here, especially those unable to travel abroad, gain the benefit of exposure to a more global population, different experiences and different perspectives, she said.

Last year, some international students who couldn’t come to the United States because of travel restrictions or inability to obtain visas because embassies and consulates were closed opted to start their educations at ISU or IWU via remote learning.

That was easier when universities were offering nearly all of their classes online or in a hybrid format. But it’s more of a challenge with ISU and IWU intending to return to more traditional in-person instruction this fall.

Plus, many international students don’t want to learn online from their own country. “They want the experience of being here with American students,” said Shimizu.

IWU has 32 countries represented among its students, with 20 to 25 international students in each class, said King.

“We’re not planning for exponential growth,” he said. “If it happens, we’ll adjust.”

Total international enrollment for 2020 at ISU was 547, down only slightly from 558 in fall 2019, said Jana Albrecht, associate vice president for enrollment management. There were 67 fewer new international graduate students in fall 2020 compared to fall 2019, she said.

Total applications from international students are up about 13% or 154 students, but Albrecht said, “We won’t know for a month or so just how many students are able to get here and enroll.”

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.