Watch now: International students in Central Illinois face unique challenges in pandemic

IWU sophomore Chloe Xu, an elementary education major from China, had planned to return home for the summer.

“I had a flight ticket to go back, but I canceled the trip,” said Xu, who feared she might not be able to return to the United States.

It turns out that her fears were justified. China is among the nations from which foreign nationals are barred from traveling to the United States.

Katy Smit, a sophomore in biology at IWU from South Africa, faced a different problem.

“When I first learnt that my university was going to close and offer only online classes (mid-March) for the remainder of the spring semester, I decided to book a flight back to South Africa to complete my freshman year at home and with family,” Smit said via email.

“The morning of the day I was to fly back home, my flight was canceled as South Africa declared an emergency lockdown,” prohibiting incoming international flights, she said.

Smit spent two months with relatives in California before finally getting a spot on a repatriation flight in early June.

South Africa is not on the list of countries from which foreign nationals can’t travel to the U.S. and Smit is looking forward to returning to IWU this fall.