Watch now: ISU prepares for 10% to 20% cuts; Brady says six-month budgets possible

NORMAL — Illinois State University vice presidents and other staff with budgetary responsibilities have been asked to prepare for 10% to 20% cuts for the fiscal year that begins July 1 as the university grapples with the impact of COVID-19.
ISU President Larry Dietz on Monday sent an email to the university's deans, directors and department chairs asking them to prepare budget scenarios with both 10% and 20% reductions compared with the fiscal year that ends June 30.
"The continued uncertainty of both state support and the impact of COVID-19 on future costs and revenues makes it very difficult to develop a reliable fiscal forecast," Dietz said in his email.
"What our appropriations will be? We don't know at this time," ISU spokesman Eric Jome said.
State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, the House minority spokesman on appropriations for higher education, said "The revenue projections we continue to look at and analyze are the numbers he (Dietz) referenced," meaning 10 percent to 20 percent cuts.
Pinning down revenue projections is difficult during the COVID pandemic, Brady said. He said state universities may receive six-month budgets to help them start the fiscal year with a second six-month appropriation on Jan. 1.
"I hope we (legislators) are back in Springfield as soon as possible" to gather more information on revenue projections to help universities to plan, Brady said.
Dietz wrote in his email, "In creating budget scenarios, all sources of funds and all expenditure types will be on the table for consideration. I am asking that vice presidents and cabinet-level fiscal authorities prepare summaries of these scenarios for discussion by June 1."
ISU's budget for the fiscal year that ends June 30 is $479.2 million, including $69.8 million from the state.
Dietz wrote in his email that, because of the COVID pandemic, ISU refunded about $20 million in housing, dining, parking and student fees to students and their families. The university also absorbed additional unexpected costs and lost revenue from canceled events, bringing the total COVID financial impact to ISU as of Monday to $26 million.
Meanwhile, because of COVID, students and families are waiting longer to make higher-education commitments, adding to the uncertainty, Dietz wrote.
"We don't have a total picture yet of what enrollment will look like," Jome said. ISU has extended the enrollment deposit deadline to June 1, he said.
"We will likely not know about FY2021 state appropriations for at least several weeks and that could stretch to a couple of months," Dietz wrote. "Additionally, it may be late into the summer months before we have clarity about fall 2020 enrollment."
Jome said "This is very similar to the budget planning process we went through during the state budget impasse of 2015 to 2017."
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
